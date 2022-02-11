5 best decks for Clash Royale Arena 14 (Serenity Peak)

Clash Royale is an online multiplayer battle game in which players compete in 1v1 or 2v2 in real-time battles with an 8-card deck. In Clash Royale, putting together a decent battle deck is crucial, especially in Arena 14, when players have access to almost every card in the game, from Common to Legendary.

Players can construct their own deck based on their playstyle and attack strategy, or they can use pre-made 8-card decks developed by experienced esports players. In this article, we'll go through the top five decks for Arena 14 players.

Top 5 Clash Royale decks for Arena 14

5) Double Prince

The Dark Prince in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

The deck, which includes both, Prince and Dark Prince, is one of the most offensive decks in Clash Royale. Once charged up, these two princes can cause massive damage to the opponent's towers. Miner, Giant, Electro Wizard, Fireball, Zap, and Mega Minion are among the other troops in this 8-card deck.

The Giants serve as a tank, while the Electro Wizard, Spell cards, and Mega Minion serve as support troops. The Giant is assisted in destroying the towers by the Prince and Dark Prince.

4) Pekka Ghost Bridge Spam

The Pekka card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is a popular Arena 14 battle deck that becomes tougher to handle during the double elixir timer. Pekka is a tank troop that can also deal a lot of damage, and he's guarded by backup troops like the Magic Archer, Bandit, Electro Wizard, Fireball, and Zap.

When the opponent is out of elixir, players can deploy the Royal Ghost and Battle Ram as pushing troops. This approach, if executed correctly, would result in a victory.

3) Mega Knight Miner Zap Bait

The Mega Knight card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mega Knight is without a doubt one of the most powerful cards in Clash Royale, capable of taking down the opponent's towers with the right support from other troops. Zap and Inferno Dragon are used to deal with opponent troops and support the Mega Knight in this battle deck.

The Spear Goblins, Bats, and Goblin Gang are deployed to block the opponent's push, while the miner and Skeleton Barrel are used to attack the opponent's Towers.

2) LavaLoon Skeleton Dragon

The Skeleton Dragons in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

This deck is a little Elixir-heavy, but when utilized correctly, it can deal a lot of damage. In this deck, the Lava Hound acts as a tank, while the Skeleton Dragon, Inferno Dragon, Zap, and Arrows serve as support troops.

Barbarians are deployed to slow down the enemy's push, while the Balloon and Miner are used to attack the enemy's Towers directly.

1) Rascals Prince Guards Bait

The Rascals card (Image via Sportskeeda)

It's one of the best Arena 14 battle decks, with an excellent combination of offensive and defensive cards. Rascals are a good tank troop with two archers on his back that can deal a lot of damage to both air and ground troops.

Supporting troops on this battle deck include Dart Goblin, Guards, Princess, Log, and Rocket. Goblin Barrel is used to directly attack the Archer Towers, while the Prince is used to deal with high DPS troops and cause damage.

