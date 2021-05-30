5 best and easiest champions for beginners to master in Wild Rift

The League of Legends-based mobile game, Wild Rift, comes with an ever-expanding roster of champions, which can easily overwhelm beginners trying to learn the game.

MOBAs are complex. Players need to understand the macro and micro decision-making and learn champion mechanics for all the characters in the game.

When starting, it’s important to play those champions, which will allow the player to understand the game and grasp the importance of objectives, Drakes, Barons, and itemization.

This article dives into the five most accessible Wild Rift champions. While they are easy to use, these champions can also carry the game.

Most accessible WIld Rift champions for beginners

1. Top Lane (Baron Lane): Darius

Image via Riot Games

Standard Runes:

Conqueror

Brutal

Spirit Walker

Hunter Genius

Standard Itemization:

Trinity Force

Gluttonous Greaves

Death’s Dance

Spirit Visage

Guardian Angle

Enchant: Glorious

When it comes to Wild Rift’s top lane, Darius and Garen are two of the most accessible champions to master. However, Darius's preference over Garen is because the Noxian is much more versatile than his Demacian counterpart. He can carry games while being the beefiest on the front lines for backline carries.

Darius has a deceptive amount of damage both inside and outside the laning phase. As a juggernaut, his kit comes with a lot of sustain built into it, and when he starts to get early leads, Darius can snowball the entire game.

However, his lack of gap-closing tools and short auto-attack range make him easily countered by Wild Rift champions like Teemo, Akali, and Olaf. Teemo is his biggest nightmare as the Yordle’s blind ability will not allow his basic attacks to land, thereby hampering his Hemorrhage passive build-up.

2. Jungle: Amumu

Image via Riot Games

Standard Runes:

Aftershock

Weakness

Hunter Titan

Mastermind

Standard Itemization:

Liandry’s Torment

Ninja Tabi

Sunfire Aegis

Zekes Convergence

Randuin’s Omen

Warmog’s Armor

Enchant: Stasis

Amumu might seem a bit difficult at first, but one can effectively learn his ins and outs after just a few hours of playtime. With the Liandry’s and Sunfire build, Amumu comes with a lot of passive burns to his abilities that will allow him to deal a significant amount of damage to the carries in Wild Rift.

He has both great offensive and defensive capabilities, good jungle clear speed, and tools to engage and start fights effectively. His ultimate, Curse of the Sad Mummy, is one of the biggest AOE CC tools in Wild Rift, and anyone caught inside it will be stunned for a short period.

This time frame provides ample opportunities for the rest of his team to engage with the enemy and eliminate the backline to win a team fight.

3. Mid lane: Annie

Image via Riot Games

Standard Runes:

Electrocute

Brutal

Regeneration

Manaflow band

Standard Itemization:

Rod of Ages

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Infinity Orb

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Morellonomicon

Void Staff

Enchant: Stasis

For both Wild Rift and League of Legends, Annie has remained the entry-level staple champion for newer players to pick up and learn. Annie’s simplicity is quite deceptive, as the Dark Child does come with a ton of burst damage built into her kit.

However, she lacks mobility, and it’s one reason she is so very susceptible to ganks during the early stages of the game.

Moreover, poke, and high mobility assassins can counter her during the laning phase quite effectively. Wild Rift champions like Ziggs, Lux, and Ahri can shut her out quite effectively and poke her out in the laning phase, making her play a lot more defensively.

But once she gets going, Annie’s “flash-bear” combo can decimate the enemy backline even before the team fight starts.

4. Bot Lane (Drake Lane): Ashe

Image via Riot Games

Standard Runes:

Fleet Footwork

Brutal

Regeneration

Manaflow band

Standard Itemization:

Blade of the ruined king

Gluttonous Greaves

Runaan’s Hurricane

Infinity Edge

Bloodthirster

Guardian Angel

Enchant: Quicksilver

Playing and mastering an ADC is not exactly easy in either League of Legends or Wild Rift. Apart from the Champion’s mechanics, players will need to look out for things like positioning so that they don’t get burst down instantly.

Ashe’s kit is relatively easy to master. Since she has decent range, it’s not difficult to position her in and around team fights. The auto-attack slow that she gets, and the slow from her Volley, make it easier for her to kite and pin down fleeing enemies.

Her Enchanted Crystal Arrow is one of the best long-range engagement tools in the game and can very effectively turn the tides of battle when used correctly.

5. Support: Soraka

Image via Riot Games

Standard Runes:

Summon Aery

Triumph

Loyalty

Pack Hunter

Standard Itemization

Protector’s Vow

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Ardent Censer

Athene’s Unholy Grail

Harmonic Echo

Force of nature

Enchant: Redeeming

Soraka is the living, breathing, walking ambulance in Wild Rift whose healing abilities can tilt the enemy team enough to make them forfeit the game. Unlike some of the other Wild Rift support, she lacks effective engagement tools. But she more than makes up for it with the amount of sustain and CC she brings to the table.

Playing against a Soraka in the bot lane can indeed be very annoying, especially when using a poke-heavy aggressive bot lane. She can out sustain many compositions, forcing the enemy to build anti-healing items like which boast the grievous wounds passive.

Soraka is relatively easy to learn, and Wild Rift players looking to master the support should give her a try.