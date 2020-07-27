5 best emulator games like PUBG Mobile in 2020

PUBG Mobile has become massive across the world, and players even play the game on their PCs with the help of emulators. As the name suggests, an emulator replicates the functionality of Android devices and enables users to play such games on their systems. Emulators also support many other games, some of which are similar to PUBG Mobile.

In this article, we talk about the best games similar to this famous battle royale game that are supported by most emulators.

Five best games like PUBG Mobile that work on emulators in 2020

Free Fire

Free Fire (Image via Pocket Gamer.biz)

Developed by 111 Dots Studio, Garena Free Fire is very similar to PUBG Mobile. It was also one of the most downloaded games in 2019, seeing success soon after its release in September 2017. The gameplay on PC’s via emulators is smooth, and users also get decent graphics. It has many game modes like Classic, Ranked Game, Rush Hour and Solo/Duo/Squad.

Call Of Duty Mobile

COD Mobile (image via gamesradar)

Released in October, 2019, Call of Duty Mobile is already challenging PUBG Mobile on various levels. The game is loaded with exciting game modes like Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Frontline and Hardpoint, among others. COD Mobile also features the battle royale mode, similar to PUBG Mobile and Free Fire.

Creative Destruction

Creative Destruction (image via pinterest)

Creative Destruction is developed by NetEase Inc and Titan Studios, and won the Editor’s Choice Awards on Google Play Store, showing that it is one of the best new games in the market. It is similar to Fortnite, where players need to master creative-build gameplay and battle mechanics.

Creative Destruction has unique game modes like Soccer Royale and Medal Mode. It also has a weather and time system, along with a variety of maps. These additions make this game enjoyable.

Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale (image via YouTube channel HOT APPP)

Battlelands Royale is developed by Futureplay Games, and is like a cross between Fortnite and PUBG Mobile, but with a twist. It has matches which last only five minutes, with 32 players allowed in a single match. The game has options to play like Solo and Duos, and provides cartoon graphics and cute mini characters that look fantastic.

It looks like a kid’s version of battle royale games, with miniguns and bazookas, and can run on emulators like MEmu Play seamlessly.

Knives Out

Knives Out (image via gamerbraves)

Knives Out is a multiplayer game developed by NetEase Inc that is similar to PUBG Mobile. It lets five players team up and play in a match containing a total of 100 players. The game has exciting modes like Sniper Battle, 50v50 and Team Fight. Players can play Knives Out using emulators like MEmu Play and LDPlayer.