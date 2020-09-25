5 best emulator games like PUBG Mobile Lite to play after the ban

PUBG Mobile Lite was one of the best battle royale games that could be played using emulators such as BlueStacks, which allow you to play such Android games using on PCs. Since PUBG Mobile Lite is a mobile title, it can run on any system, thus enhancing the gameplay by improving the shooting mechanism as well as the in-game controls.

Since PUBG Mobile is now banned in India, there are a few other similar offerings that you can play instead.

Five best emulator games like PUBG Mobile Lite post ban

1) Free Fire

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite have been rivals for the longest time, thus being compared time and again. And it is the former that has gained the most since it's competitor's ban in India.

This game follows a similar battle royale formula, albeit with 50 players and shorter, 10-minute matches. Moreover, Free Fire features unique characters that can be used by you, each with their unique skills useable during combat.

2) Hopeless Land

Hopeless Land is one of the battle royale games often hailed as a better alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite. This game drops 121 players on to a massive arena, where they fight till only one emerges victorious.

This title has decent graphics without the need for fancy systems, and since you’ll be using a PC anyway, the in-game controls become that much more efficient.

3) Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale uses its quirky visuals and top-down style graphics to create a battle royale game that’s equal parts whimsical and action-packed. The BR gameplay follows in the footsteps of PUBG Mobile Lite, and there are not many notable differences.

This title does have more basic visuals, but it looks better when you play through emulator apps. It also features more than a few maps to battle enemies on.

4) Bullet League

Bullet League is a 2D battle royale game that borrows plenty of elements from colleagues in the same genre, like PUBG Mobile Lite. This title has a dynamic mapping system, meaning that no two matches ever have the same arena to explore!

You can unlock and upgrade several distinct characters in the game to keep things interesting. Lastly, it also has excellent weapons to collect and play with.

5) ZombsRoyale.io

ZombsRoyale is an innovative battle royale game that adds its own spin to the genre. Apart from the 99 players on the map that you have to fight, there will also be zombies that need to be killed, to make everything even more interesting.

This title has cartoonish 2D graphics and plenty of weapons and characters to unlock. It is an excellent replacement for PUBG Mobile Lite after the ban.