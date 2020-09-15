5 best emulator games like PUBG Mobile to play after the ban

The ban on PUBG Mobile in India was heartbreaking for many Indian smartphone gamers. If you are one of them, but prefer playing mobile games on your laptop/PC, then you can try out the games suggested below.

To play mobile games on your system, you need to ensure that you have an emulator to run them. An emulator is a simple software that will allow you to play your favourite smartphone titles on your computer.

Five best emulator games like PUBG Mobile to play after the ban

These are some of the best such titles that you can try out:

1. Garena Free Fire

Image Credits: Pinterest

Like PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire is also a very famous battle royale game that is loved by many. With a size of only 553 MB, it is downloadable on your PC with the help of an emulator like BlusStacks, and you can be sure that it will not take up a lot of space.

Like all BR titles, you will have to jump out of a plane with a parachute and land on an island, where you need to loot weapons and supplies. You can then use these firearms to kill enemies and end up being the last person standing.

Download it from here.

2. Battlelands Royale

Image Credit: BlueStacks

The vibrant colours and cartoonish characters make kids love this battle royale game. Matches in this title are very short and last about three to five minutes. The ultimate goal of Battlelands Royale is the same as that of PUBG Mobile, to be the last man standing.

There will be 32 players in total that you will face in one match, so make sure that you are armed with a proper weapon to kill enemies in style. BlueStacks is one of the famous emulators that you can download on your computer for running this game smoothly.

Download it from here.

3. Battle Prime: Mobile Hero Shooting Game

Image Credits: Google Play

This game is a third-person multiplayer shooter that can be enjoyed online with friends. Since Battle Prime is all about killing enemies, it resembles PUBG Mobile quite a bit.

You can pick out one of the Prime Agents, with each of them having his/her skills and abilities. You can download the game on your computer with the help of MEmu and have a good gaming experience.

Download it from here.

4. Operation Freedom

Image Credits: Mob.org

You can easily understand that PUBG Mobile heavily inspires this battle royale title. There are 40 players in a match, with many weapons in and around the island to use and defeat enemies.

Since the touch screen controls are similar to PUBG Mobile, you can easily get acquainted with it. Just install BlueStacks 3 on your computer, and you are good to go!

Download it from here.

5. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image Credits: Apks.LIVE

This is one of the best battle royale games like PUBG Mobile, and the great thing is that it does not even take up 500 MB. The gameplay is simple and easy to grasp as well.

Another great feature of ScarFall is that it can also be played offline, and you can use any Android emulator to run this game. However, BlueStacks or NoxPlayer would be our suggestions.

Download it from here.