The announcement of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile rekindled hope in the hearts of Indian battle royale fans. Many had been at a loss for what to play since the ban of PUBG Mobile. While its return is very likely, the game has no official release date as yet. As such, gamers may need something new to pick up while they wait.

This may just be the perfect time for playeto refine their skills on a different platform. Some mobile gamers prefer to play battle royale games on the computer as, depending on the gamer's hands' size or device specifications, touch screen controls might not be as intuitive or responsive as a keyboard and mouse.

An emulator is a software that helps players to play various mobile games on their computer. While waiting for the Indian version, players can play mobile games like PUBG Mobile on their PC with an emulator.

5 best emulator games like PUBG Mobile to play till the Indian version is released

1. Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via 4K Wallpapers

This title is one of the most popular and best rated mobile games known for its fast-paced gameplay and variety of game modes. The Battle Royale mode has a total of 100 players, just like in PUBG Mobile.

Players can use a simulator named Gameloop to play this title. This emulator will ensure that the game runs smoothly on the computer.

Download it from here.

2. Garena Free Fire: BOOYAH Day

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Free Fire is a battle royale game that is enjoyed by players on their mobile devices as well as computers. To run the game, all players need to do is download it with the help of an emulator like BlueStacks.

The game follows fairly typical battle royale tropes like PUBG Mobile but tries to change things up with special characters. Players have to jump on an island and loot for weapons and supplies to be the last person standing.

Download it from here.

3. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Pinterest

This is one of the best battle royale games which can run smoothly on low-end PCs. Players can use any Android emulator, like BlueStacks or NoxPlayer to get the best results.

Players need to look for weapons and supplies as soon as they land in a hostile land, just like they did in PUBG Mobile. This game has easy controls and can be played both online and offline.

Download it from here.

4. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Image via KruGames (YouTube)

This game has a good collection of weapons and vehicles that players can use to save themselves from the attacks of enemies and stay within the shrinking safe zone. The game also takes up very little storage space.

Like PUBG Mobile, players can acquire various skins to dress up their character however they wish. Players can download BlueStacks on their computer and then use it to install this title on their PC.

Download it from here.

5. Battlelands Royale

Image via Battlelands Royale (YouTube)

The game is a fun take on the battle royale genre of gaming and players love it for its fun, cartoonish characters. One match in this title lasts for only 3 to 5 minutes and there are 32 players in total.

Like PUBG Mobile, the goal of this game is to survive till the end. Players will have to download the game with a reliable emulator and they will be all set to run the game without much trouble.

Download it from here.