5 best esports titles that died too soon

Esports has now transformed into a global phenomenon where one can consider a career in it. Titles like Valorant, Counter-Strike 2, Call of Duty, and Rocket League are at the forefront of the competitive video game industry.

However, while their contributions to the scene have been top-tier, there are some outliers - glorified titles could not live up to the hype they built up and eventually plummeted to the shadows.

Here are five titles that died before reaching their prime.

Esports titles that failed to impress gamers

5) Hearthstone

Hearthstone game board (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This title launched in 2014 and gained a large player base at first due to its free-to-play nature and similarity to Warcraft. Blizzard Entertainment also wanted to develop it into a thriving esports game, which they succeeded in doing, albeit for a short period.

The scene thrived with the help of BlizzCon and ESL. We even saw major names like Disguised Toast emerge from this game. However, Blizzard could not build on the initial success of this title. Hearthstone is on its last legs, with developers nuking its esports scene. While minor tournaments continue, the game has no active organizations.

4) Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite gameplay (Image via Steam)

This title is currently on the ropes and in need of a step in the right direction to revitalize it. 343’s Halo franchise is a classic among fans, but the same cannot be said about its latest release. Halo Infinite was released in 2021 and initially, it received a negative reception.

Furthermore, the developers pulled the funds for the title's first world championship, leading to many pros quitting and moving to other games.

However, it looks like Halo Infinite is getting a revival, based on the latest events, but is this a last-ditch attempt before the franchise's esports scene crumbles? Only time will tell.

3) Magic: The Gathering Arena

Different types of cards in Magic: The Gathering Arena (Image via Steam)

Released in 2019, Magic: The Gathering Arena is another card game joining the list of dead esports titles. It was based on the hit card game Magic: The Gathering, and while the physical version of the game is still running strong, the same cannot be said about MTG Arena.

The tournaments started with a $10 million prize pool in 2019. However, in just two years, it shrunk to $1 million. Furthermore, the whole circuit was closed permanently in 2021. If you think this esports scene died early, the next title will surely surprise you.

2) Umbrella Corps

Umbrella Corps gameplay (Image via Steam)

Capcom nailed the horror genre with its Resident Evil franchise. But to make it an esports title? This did not sit right with many fans. However, greed got the best of Capcom, and they decided to cash in on the growing FPS market.

The result? A half-baked attempt at incorporating Call of Duty-like gameplay into the zombie world. It could not stand on its feet, and while the game is still online - should you wish to give it a try - its esports circuit is over.

1) Infinite Crisis

Infinite Crisis promotional artwork (Image via WB Interactive)

If you thought Capcom made a mistake by making Umbrella Corps, WB Interactive has already one-upped them. Infinite Crisis, their ambitious MOBA title, has failed horribly as an esports title. They loosely based this game on the comic book with the same name but added a multiplayer aspect to it.

However, they got too ambitious and made it an MLG title while in closed beta. The developers tried to replicate the success of other MOBA titles like League of Legends and Dota 2. But not having anything unique to offer and rushing the title to make it a global phenomenon cost WB Interactive.

If developed properly, Infinite Crisis had the potential to make its mark. But now, it is mostly remembered for all the wrong reasons.

