With the PS5 Showcase Event right around the corner, fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the next-gen console that will take gaming to another level. Promising even better performance and graphics, the PS5 will be the perfect console to bring home if you’re a fan of console gaming.

And just like any other PlayStation, the PS5 will come with its own set of exclusive games, some of which have already been announced, and we just cannot wait to sacrifice hours over hours of our day into these next generation PS games.

In this article, we take a look at the five best PS5 exclusives that are already making us feel jittery with anticipation. These games are not ranked in any specific order.

5 best exclusive games coming to PS5

1) Demon’s Souls

Demon's Souls (Image credits: GameSpot)

Bluepoint Games have been working on the remake of this classic game, Demon’s Souls, which redefined an entire genre of gaming. The game is now being rebuilt from scratch. While its gameplay might look or feel very similar to the original title, the textures, performance and graphics of the game will be amplified to match the high standards of PS5.

We can expect a similar plot in the game, one that is likely to revolve around the story of a lone warrior who sets out on his hunt for demons that feast on souls. We can also expect to have a co-op multiplayer as well as a PvP multiplayer like the original game did.

2) Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 (Image credits: PlayStation, Youtube)

Advertisement

Gran Turismo 7 will be the eighth instalment in the Gran Turismo series that has created excellent racing games one after the other. The game is set to be an exclusive for PS5 and will take complete advantage of the PS5 Dualsense controller to increase the immersive experience for players.

The gameplay is expected to bring back the menu style of Gran Turismo 4 and a renewed GT Simulation Mode that resembles a more streamlined story mode. The creator has promised a game that is a combination of the past, present and future of Gran Turismo games.

3) Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West (Image credits: US Gamer)

Aloy, the post-apocalyptic huntress of dangerous machines, is back in this open-world RPG that promises to create an expansive and immersive gaming experience for PS5 players.

In the 31st century when robotic creatures rule the world, Aloy will embark on a journey to explore the western Pacific coast on the American continent where she will come into contact with iconic locations such as a ruined San Francisco and Yosemite Valley. The game is expected to follow a similar skill tree and gameplay as the first instalment. One notable difference, however, is the promise of underwater ruins to be explored by players.

4) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Image credits: GameSpot)

Marvel’s Spider-Man proved to be one of the best PlayStation exclusives ever made and created such an immersive experience for players that they might as well be Spider-Man in real life. The mechanics of the swinging in particular were highly appreciated as well as the expansive open-world created by the game.

Following the story of the DLC in the 2018 game in which Miles Morales was bitten by a radioactive spider, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will also follow the story of how the young boy adjusts to life after becoming a wall-crawler. We can expect a tight-knit plot like the first one and similar gameplay that is expected to span many hours.

5) Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (Image credits: VentureBeat)

The LittleBigPlanet series of games has been around for a while and has a steady community of fans. So we can all get behind the fact that now, Sackboy is getting his own adventure, one that has been optimised for PS5.

The new game has shed the 2D gaming that has been the norm for the series and promises to present a game with 3D platforms. The graphics look absolutely stunning, which is something that’s expected from PS5 anyway. Just like the original games, we can expect the opportunity to have lots of co-op multiplayer gameplay to enjoy.