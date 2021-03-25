5 best female Free Fire characters that players can get for 8000 coins in March 2021

Garena Free Fire has a large variety of characters for players to choose from. Both male and female avatars are available for purchase in the store section of the game.

Players can only buy these characters using diamonds or gold coins, which are the in-game currencies of Free Fire.

This article lists some of the best female characters in Free Fire that can be bought with only 8000 gold coins.

Disclaimer: This list does not represent any particular order or ranking.

What are the best female characters that are available for only 8000 gold coins in Free Fire?

#1 Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco has a passive ability called Hacker's Eye. This ability marks opponents that are shot and exchanges their location information with teammates for two seconds.

#2 Laura

Laura in Free Fire

Laura's active ability, known as Sharp Shooter, boosts accuracy by 10 when players are scoped in with a weapon. Her ability enhances as she levels up in the game.

#3 Caroline

Caroline has a passive ability called Agility. This ability increases her movement speed by 3% when she is carrying a shotgun.

At its maximum level, Agility increases Caroline's movement speed by 8% when she is carrying a shotgun.

#4 Paloma

Paloma in Free Fire

Paloma has a passive ability called Arms-dealing. At its default level, this ability allows her to carry 30 extra AR ammo without consuming any inventory space.

When she is maximized at level 6, Paloma can carry 180 AR ammo without consuming any inventory space.

#5 Misha

Misha has a passive skill called Afterburner. When she uses this ability, her driving speed increases by 2% when she is operating a vehicle. Damage inflicted when she is in the car is also minimized by 5%.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not seem so to someone else.

