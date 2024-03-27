5 best fighting games to play on mobile phones in 2024

Unlike other genres like RPGs, Gatcha, and MOBA, fighting games hold a niche position in the mobile gaming space. Nonetheless, there are several mobile fighting games out there that will put your hand-eye coordination to the test. On Android and iOS devices, you’ll come across many ports of classics and new fighting games, which can sometimes be confusing to pick.

To save you some time from scrolling through the unnecessary clutter, this article shares with you some of the best fighting games that you can try out on your phones in 2024.

Disclaimer: The games listed below purely reflect the writer’s choices.

5 mobile fighting games to get your fingers warmed up in 2024

1) Brawlhalla

A free-to-play beat’em-up title on phones (Image via Blue Mammoth Games)

Brawlhalla is a brilliantly designed fighting game that was released on PC and PlayStation back in 2017. In 2020, the title made its entry into the Android gaming space. Since then, Brawlhalla has enjoyed a steady growth in popularity. The title pits you and up to seven players on a single level to see who falls the least.

Brawlhalla offers over 20 different game modes for you to enjoy, along with a cast of 50 different characters to choose from. That’s not all. Brawlhalla is known for its crossovers with franchises and movies, and you can even play with real-world fighters, such as John Cena and Lara Croft.

2) Dragon Ball Legends

Make a formidable team of Dragon Ball characters in a real-time multiplayer fighting game (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Dragon Ball Legends, as the name suggests, is based on the popular anime series and features popular characters, such as Goku, Gohan, Freeza, and Cell. It’s a fast-paced fighting game that unfolds in a 3D environment, and as per tradition, the characters levitate above the ground to sort out their duels.

The game involves a strategic card system mechanic, wherein each character has their specific special abilities and combos contained within playable cards. Dragon Ball Legends features a story mode that contains some RPG elements. This is where you get to collect various heroes in your team, and after progressing enough into the storyline, you can test your fighting skills in the PvP mode.

3) Skullgirls

One of the most fluid fighting games available on mobile devices (Image via Reverge Labs)

Skullgirls is a hybrid between a fighting game and an RPG, with a progressive and entertaining storyline. If you are looking for an offbeat fighting game, Skullgirls is a good choice. It offers dreamy level designs, a cool cast of collectible animated characters, and jazzy soundtracks.

Gameplay-wise, Skullgirls is one of the most fluid fighting games that you’ll come across for mobile devices. The controls are easy to adapt, wherein swiping back makes your character backtrack, and swiping forward makes your character dash forward to attack. Continuously tapping on the screen builds combos and fills the power-up meter to let your character unleash powerful abilities.

4) WWE Mayhem

Play as your favorite WWE superstar, take part in historical matches, and more (Image via Reliance Games)

WWE Mayhem showcases an array of iconic wrestling personalities, such as The Rock and The Undertaker, among many others, forming a diverse roster that extends up to hundreds of playable characters. Additionally, each wrestler is assigned a distinct class and possesses a unique set of signature moves that can be executed.

WWE Mayhem offers an immersive story mode as well, where gamers can re-visit some memorable WWE clashes. Furthermore, players can engage in online battles against others or tackle weekly challenges to earn various rewards. The title portrays a cartoonish version of wrestling, something worth checking out in 2024.

5) Mortal Kombat

3v3 fighting game with a huge roster of legendary fighters (Image via Warner Bros Games)

Mortal Kombat has always been a heavy-weight franchise in the fighting game genre, and you will find plenty of violence in the Android version as well. The title is not only visually impressive but allows you to do many cool things, like collecting a powerful team of characters and equipping them with weapons and armor.

The gameplay pre-dominantly involves 3v3 matches that enable you to switch between your favorite characters. This brings a tactical angle into the fights. The action is gruesome and involves adaptive touchscreen controls. Mortal Kombat brings console-level graphics to mobile devices and, as a result, consumes a lot of space. However, it’s worth it if you’re a fan of the series.

This concludes our list of the best fighting games you can play on your mobile phone in 2024. Follow Sportskeeda’s Esports and Gaming section for more content and stay updated with all the latest gaming news.