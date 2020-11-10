5 best first-person shooter games that can rival COD Warzone

First-person shooter games have been extremely popular in the gaming community ever since they first broke into the mainstream in the 90s. The genre has seen plenty of innovation, with each new franchise bringing their own twist to the standard gameplay formula.

The Call of Duty franchise has been extremely influential and has had a massive impact on the genre, for better and for worse. The COD annual release seems to have put the franchise back by a lot as it did not see much innovation.

However, the franchise saw new life breathed back into it with COD Modern Warfare and its free-to-play battle royale counterpart, Warzone. The games are undeniably fun, with robust gunplay and an extremely responsive set of controls.

Here, we look at similarly responsive and well-developed first-person shooter games with great gunplay mechanics.

5 best first-person shooter games that can compete with COD Warzone

5) Battlefied V: Firestorm

The free update to Battlefield V, Firestorm is essentially a large-scale battle royale mode that was added to the game after the success of the BR genre. The game was a mess during its initial launch, with issues relating to the confusing TTK and multiple bugs.

However, Firestorm has gotten significantly better, with a much more stable version of the game available across all platforms. Battlefield was already a pretty massive multiplayer shooter, and Firestorm expands upon it in a major way.

The game clearly has issues but none can fault DICE for their gunplay and the sense of scale that the Battlefield franchise has always excelled at. If the game was simply not as buggy at launch, it probably would be talked about more in 2020 alongside COD Warzone.

4) Titanfall 2

Although it has been a while since Titanfall 2 has been out, it still remains one of the best first-person shooters that one can pick up in 2020. Featuring not just a fantastic and in-depth multiplayer, the game packs a serious punch when it comes to the single-player campaign.

While it isn't anything groundbreaking in terms of narrative and storytelling, it is simply as fun as single-player campaigns should be in a game like Titanfall.

The campaign features diverse settings and enables the player to use different kinds of Titan builds. The campaign also has some truly inspired level design such as the one that involves time travel.

Titanfall 2 is a joy to play as it has arguably the best gunplay mechanics currently on console. The controls feel tight and allow players to make some truly breathtaking maneuvers.

3) Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment have proved that they have console gameplay down to a tee with the fantastic Titanfall franchise as well as Apex Legends. This amazing battle royale game has plenty on offer and will continuously push players to try out new tactics and experiment with the tools available in the game.

The game lets players pick from a variety of Legends, which are essentially characters with special abilities and skills. This makes for some unique gameplay moments with each squad using their special abilities to gain the upper-hand in a firefight.

While the game could have easily just been relegated to the sidelines, its unique gameplay features set it apart from the myriad of other battle royale games in the industry.

2) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege

This is undoubtedly the game that is the most distinct from the COD formula. Instead of rushing through hallways and gunning down enemies, players must opt to play more tactically and must have situational awareness.

The high TTK and health system forces players to play more methodically and to think several moves ahead instead of just making impulsive decisions. Rainbow Six has a learning curve but it is extremely tough to go back after becoming fully acquainted with the game.

Few games have been able to sustain such a large player base so long after launch. Rainbow Six is one of the best multiplayer experiences one can have as the gameplay is simply that good.

1) Doom Eternal

A definite contender for Game of the Year, id Software's Doom Eternal isn't just a breath of fresh air, it is a fireball of demonic energy bursting onto the games industry.

Doom Eternal's multiplayer might not be something to write home about, but the campaign alone is good enough for the game to stand on its own two feet. The game forces the player to play aggressively and hunt down enemies.

Doom Eternal is a follow-up to the genre-defining 2016 Doom and somehow manages to trump that with an even more aggressive and faster-paced sequel.