5 best FPS games that were released in 2021

2021 marked the release of some of the most remarkable games, which were loved by fans worldwide. Alongside, the year saw many new games, remasters, remakes, and sequels to some major titles.

Among all of these latest releases, certain first-person shooter (FPS) games managed to attract the attention of the audience and received fairly positive reviews from almost everywhere.

This article will discuss some of the best FPS games that were released in 2021.

Some of most enjoyable FPS games that were released in 2021

1) Call of duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest military shooter iteration from Activision and takes the franchise back to the era of the Second World War. It follows a traditional format of including both single-player and multiplayer modes and is one of the best FPS game releases of 2021.

It was released on November 5, 2021, and is available on PC (via Battle.net launcher), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

2) Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is one of the best single-player first-person shooter games and the latest action-adventure iteration from Ubisoft. After receiving mixed reviews from Far Cry 5, the developers decided to explore the formula of success of Far Cry 3 and brought similar aspects to their latest release.

The game takes place on the fictionalized Caribbean island of Yara. It was released on October 7, 2021, for PC , PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

3) Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is also an FPS title and the sixth main game of the entire Halo series. Published by Xbox Game Studios, the game showcases the missions of a human supersoldier Master Chief fighting against an enemy in the Forerunner ringworld Zeta Halo.

The game also has a free-to-play multiplayer mode and was released on December 8, 2021, for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

4) Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is a survival horror title, published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment . It is often considered a spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series as it shares a lot of similarities with the latter franchise.

There are multiple characters in the game that have unique perks to experiment with to get the desired outcome in different situations. It was released on October 12, 2021, for PC , PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

5) Deathloop

Deathloop, made by Arkane Studios, deals with a player stuck in a time loop who needs to fulfill certain tasks to come back to life. There are some aspects inspired by games like Dishonored and Prey (also published by Bethesda Studios) and received fairly positive responses across the world.

There are nine characters, also known as Visionaries, in the game. It was released on September 14, 2021 for PC and PlayStation 5.

