5 best action games like GTA Vice City for Android devices

GTA Vice City is the game that introduced many of us to the GTA series. In 2012, the game was rolled out for Android devices so players could get the GTA experience on their phones.

The vast explorable locations, vehicles, weapons, memorable characters and stories make GTA Vice City an engaging open-world action game.

For Android users, the Play Store has no dearth of open-world action games that resemble GTA Vice City.

Top free action games like GTA Vice City for Android devices

1) Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Image via Gameloft, YouTube

Gangstar New Orleans was released in 2017 and is set against the vivid backdrop of New Orleans. Players can explore various areas of New Orleans as they complete missions to build their crime empire.

Gangstar New Orleans also features Turf Wars (a.k.a. gangster vs. gangster wars) that are exclusive to the title. Players have to defend their territory and expand it.

Download it here.

2) Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Image via Gameloft, YouTube

Gangstar Vegas is another title from the Gangstar series of Gameloft. Players can explore Las Vegas as they indulge in 80+ action-packed missions.

The TPS open-world action game has missions that range from fighting to racing. Characters and weapons can be customized according to taste.

Download it here.

3) Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox

Image via Apex Designer, YouTube

Payback 2 has everything a player looks for in an open-world action game. Right from gang fights to helicopter races, Payback 2 has it all.

With over 50 missions that include fights, races and thefts, Payback 2 resembles GTA Vice City a lot. The game also has a leader board, online multiplayer mode and a custom mode.

Download it here.

4) Gangs Town Story

Image via Avega, YouTube

Gangs Town Story brings out the Miami vibe from GTA Vice City. The game features an open-world rife with street fights, gang wars and even tank fights.

The goal is to dominate the crime scene, expand territory, steal cars and start fights. The open map lets players explore the available regions and roam around.

Download it here.

5) Rope Hero: Vice Town

Image via Naxeex LLC,YouTube

Rope Hero takes a step away from the gameplay of GTA Vice City and other games on the list. Rope Hero, as the name suggests, has a rope as his superpower.

The TPS open-world game has some RPG elements. Rope Hero's mission is to ensure that the city is crime-free.

Download it here.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinions of the writer.

Edited by Gautham Balaji