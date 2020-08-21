5 best free Android games like GTA: Vice City

GTA: Vice City is one of the most famous games from the GTA franchise, and is liked by millions of players from across the globe. Due to the success of the video game on PC, the Android version of it has also developed a cult following over the years.

If you have already played and completed the Android version of GTA: Vice City, there are several other games that you can try. These titles can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Five best free Android games like GTA: Vice City

5) Rope Hero: Vice Town

Image Credits: Google Play Store

Rope Hero is an open-world action game that can be played from the third-person perspective, like GTA: Vice City. Step into the shoes of the blue superhero to eradicate crime from the city plagued with robbers and criminals. The game has decent graphics, and the pink tank will surely remind you of the pink sedan from GTA: Vice City.

4) Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime. Image: Gangstar (YouTube)

Like GTA: Vice City, Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime is also an open-world game that is packed to the brim with criminals. There are over 80 action-oriented missions that you can complete in this game.

If you are tired of completing missions, you can also take part in auto racing and street fights. The game also features vehicles like muscle cars, armored tanks, hoverbikes, and fighter jets.

3) Gangstar New Orleans Open World

Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld. Image: Google Play.

This game is based in the city of New Orleans, where biker gangs and crooked cops move around the streets. There are many guns and vehicles at your disposal. Gangstar New Orleans Open World is appreciated for its excellent graphics and engaging soundtrack. You can also work towards building your own mansion in this game.

2) Real Gangster Crime 2

Real Gangster Crime 2. Image: APKPure.com.

Real Gangster Crime 2 follows the story of the evolution of a gangster. You get to choose several weapons from the game's comprehensive arsenal. You can also seize the chance of observing the city from above using a helicopter. When you play the game, always remember that cops are not your friends.

1) Miami Crime Simulator

Miami Crime Simulator. Image: Google Play.

Miami Crime Simulator will surely give you similar vibes like GTA: Vice City, as it is based in the city of Miami. You can take part in the action with loud guns and fast cars. Protect your territory from other goons and complete missions to receive coins. The controls are really intuitive, and the gameplay is pretty smooth.