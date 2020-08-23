5 best free Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile is a battle royale game that needs no introduction. One drawback of this title is that it has high device requirements, and takes up a lot of space. To overcome these difficulties, PUBG Mobile Lite was introduced.

PUBG Mobile Lite has the same gameplay as PUBG Mobile. So, if you are good at the latter, you will excel in it's lighter version. You might have to fire a few extra bullets to kill your enemies, but believe me, it is worth your time!

Five best free Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite

If you want to play free Android games with the same thrill, you can try out the ones given below:

1. Cyber Hunter Lite

Cyber Hunter Lite (Image Credits: Techzamazing, YouTube)

If your mobile is not able to run Cyber Hunter, you can give this game a shot. There are 100 players in total, and you will have to strive to survive till the end. The gameplay of this game is similar to other battle royale games. So, if you have played PUBG Mobile Lite, you will not face difficulties playing this title.

2. Critical Strike CS: Counter Terrorist Online FPS

Critical Strike CS (Image Credits: BlueStack)

Critical Strike is a multiplayer first-person shooter which deals with the theme of counter-terrorism. This game is very fast, which makes you play longer than you intend. You get the option of choosing from six maps and five combat game modes. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this game also offers a variety of weapons to help you defeat opponents.

3. Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Hopeless Land (Image Credits: MEmu)

Take a hint from the name of the game and fight for your survival in this battle mobile shooting game. The best part is that you can indulge in air-to-land fights! The in-game vehicles are also easy to manoeuvre, which helps you evacuate quickly. If your mobile phone can run PUBG Mobile Lite smoothly, it will also be able to run this game, as it has low device requirements.

4. Battlefield Royale – The One

Battlefield Royale (Image Credits: APK Support)

In this game, you will be part of a match where there are 50 players in total. You can also change the angle of the camera and move it with total freedom, which is not a very common feature in BR games. This title is unique in its own way, because you can use gadgets like holograms and enemy detectors. How cool is that?!

5. Modern Strike Online: PvP FPS

Modern Strike Online (Image Credits: Pinterest)

If you love first-person shooter games, you will also like this game. The graphics are great, and you will enjoy shooting the villains. This title supports the multiplayer mode, so you and your friends can have fun killing enemies with powerful weapons, just like you do in PUBG Mobile Lite. There are 14 maps with different ambiences and seven combat modes that you can be part of.