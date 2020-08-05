5 best free games like Human: Fall Flat

Human: Fall Flat is a whimsical game deeply rooted in physics and one that leaves players in fits of laughter. You will play the role of Bob, a featureless blob of a human, stuck in an unending wacky dreamscape. It is now up to you, your wits and your knowledge of physics to get out of this surreal dreamland, either alone or with the help of friends.

Human: Fall Flat is a couch multiplayer puzzle-solving game that can be played with friends and enjoyed for a few quick laughs.

5 best free games you can try if you like Human: Fall Flat

#1 Stick Fight: The Game Mobile

Stick Fight (Image Credits: Google Play)

Stick Fight is simply about a bunch of stick figures fighting each other. Another hilarious couch multiplayer game, Stick Figures lets you and your friends fight each other with quirky graphics and whimsical weapons.

A game that’s fun through and through, Stick Fight has the same feel as Human: Fall Flat but with a PvP gameplay.

#2 Run Sackboy! Run!

Run Sackboy Run (Image Credits: Google Play)

Run Sackboy Run is an extremely whacky game. You will play the role of a boy made out of a sack. You have to run and run to escape the Goo and the totally evil Negativitron.

If that’s not all, Sackboy introduces surreal environments, a lot like Human: Fall Flat, and even allows you to customise your character with funny costumes.

#3 Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (Image Credits: Google Play)

Sporting the same kind of ragdoll physics gameplay that was made famous by Human: Fall Flat, the Totally Reliable Delivery Service is a fun game to play either alone or with friends. As the totally reliable delivery agent of the game, it is your responsibility to deliver all the packages to the right spot, aboard the various whimsical vehicles.

#4 Hello Neighbor

Hello Neighbor (Image Credits: Microsoft)

Although Hello Neighbor does not resemble Human: Fall Flat in its ragdoll kind of graphics or gameplay, it resembles the coop spirit of the game, along with the whimsical spirit of the story.

Hello Neighbor is all about you and your friends sneaking into your neighbor’s basement and finding out what he hides there. A downright scary AI that learns from your every move, Hello Neighbor is a joy to play.

#5 Goat Simulator

Goat Simulator (Image Credits: Google Play)

In the developer’s own words, the game’s key feature is that you get to be a goat. Goat Simulator is a hilarious and rather pointless game, with its quirky spirit resembling Human: Fall Flat.

As the goat, you get to ram into random people and trot around an open world, flying around like a boneless ragdoll. If you’re looking to roll around laughing, then we definitely recommend trying Goat Simulator.