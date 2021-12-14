5 best free games like PUBG for Android gaming in 2021

PUBG is the primary reason behind changing the face of mobile gaming in countries like India. Its iOS and Android adaptation, PUBG Mobile, took the esports scene in various countries by storm and provided a platform to several young streamers.

However, the superiority of PUBG Mobile didn't last long as soon many other alternatives took over the market. Plenty of free-to-play options also led to a division in the fanbase as many users shifted from PUBG Mobile to other popular titles on mobile gaming platforms.

This article will list five free Android gaming options like PUBG: Battlegrounds other than PUBG Mobile.

The best free-to-play Battle Royale shooter alternatives for PUBG

1) Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile (Image via Activision)

COD Mobile shares a similarity with PUBG Mobile, i.e., both are part of popular franchises. However, the superiority of Call of Duty titles is unmatched because of the outstanding FPS experience they provide and the legacy they have created.

Despite being a smartphone game, COD Mobile has lived up to fans' expectations. It has also cashed in on the popularity of other Call of Duty titles from time to time by introducing various famous weapons and maps.

2) Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier (Image via SQUARE ENIX Co., Ltd.)

Like COD Mobile, FF VII: The First Soldier also boasts the power of legacy and nostalgia, as it serves as a prequel to Final Fantasy 7, the popular title from the famous Final Fantasy series.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, unlike PUBG, is not just a BR shooter but also features RPG-like elements that include Monsters, Swords, and many other power-ups.

However, the game is still new, reflecting in its output that can be considered a bit buggy. Players can expect improvements through future updates.

3) PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State (Image via Krafton)

PUBG: New State was released by Krafton as a higher-end variant for PUBG Mobile. Hence, it shares the most similarities with PUBG: Battlegrounds than any other game on this list.

The gameplay features, gun mechanics, and game physics are similar to PUBG Mobile. However, the graphics seem futuristic, and the overall performance has also improved.

Although the game featured many issues when it was launched, most have been resolved through frequent updates.

4) Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Garena Free Fire is the most well-known Android game on this list, with over a billion downloads in the Play Store. The reason behind such staggering popularity could not be more evident as the game caters to an audience with low-end smartphones.

The 2 GB and 3 GB device compatibility along with a plethora of in-game features like pet abilities, character skills, pet modes, BR matches, and many more make it more fun-based.

However, mediocre graphic quality and poor game physics are a letdown. Hence, players should for the net option on this list for an enhanced Free Fire experience.

5) Garena Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX provides an enhanced Free Fire experience (Image via Garena)

Garena launched Free Fire MAX to offer a more immersive experience missing from the original game. Hence, the MAX variant is a more appropriate alternative for PUBG Mobile on Android smartphones.

The BR Shooter boasts the same gameplay and other features like Free Fire, as players can log in with the same player ID on both games. The BR mode in Free Fire MAX also promises better game physics than Free Fire.

Note: The list is in no particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

