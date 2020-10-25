PUBG Mobile is an immensely famous battle-royale game which is all about survival until the end. Players land in a hostile island and loot the battlegrounds for weapons and supplies which they use to defeat their enemies and sustain themselves respectively.

PUBG Mobile requires nearly 2 GB of free space but cannot be afforded by many. If you are one of them, you can download other games of similar nature, which are under 100 MB, for free from the Google Play Store.

5 best free games like PUBG Mobile under 100 MB

These are five of the best games like PUBG Mobile under 100 MB that you can download for free from the Google Play Store:

1. Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline

Image Credits: AppGrooves

Like PUBG Mobile, this battle royale title is best enjoyed if you play with your friends. This game has a good rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store, which is all the more reason to download it.

The title offers various game modes like Squad Mode, Team battle, etc. which is very exciting to play. It is also appreciated for its easy gameplay and simple controls.

Size: 94 MB

Download it from here.

2. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image Credits: Google Play

This battle-royale title comes with auto-shooting feature which will make your task of killing enemies a whole lot easier. If you will surely have fun playing with semi-pixelated cartoonish characters.

Make sure you keep a track of the shrinking time zone, like you did when you played PUBG Mobile. The game also has a good arsenal of weapons and you will get over 30 types of weapons to choose from.

Size: 75 MB

Download it from here.

3. Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Image Credits: Uptodown (YouTube)

The general rules of PUBG Mobile, like looting supplies and weapons and shooting enemies to be the last one standing, all applies to this title. This game also has the Poison Circle, which you must stay away from.

This title’s map takes up an area of 4 km * 4 km, which is the half the size of PUBG Mobile’s Erangel and Miramar. Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63 also has many vehicles that will make it easier for you to travel from one part of the map to another.

Size: 99 MB

Download it from here.

4. Desert Battleground

Image Credits: APKPure.com

The controls and gameplay of this title will be easier you to understand if you have play PUBG Mobile before. Don’t forget to keep a close eye on the danger zone as it will be detrimental to your health.

As the name suggests, the game takes place in a sandy desert which will surely remind you of PUBG Mobile’s map, Miramar. Maintain a low profile and make sure that you find proper spots to hide.

Size: 98 MB

Download it from here.

5. Survival Battleground Free Firing Battle Squad

Image Credits: Google Play

The realistic weapons of this game will remind you of the weapons that PUBG Mobile offers. There will be a total of 100 players, who will fight and strive to be the last person standing.

Another reason to play this shooting game is because it does not require an internet connection to run! However, if you want to enjoy Survival Battleground Free Firing Battle Squad with your friends, you will have to play it online.

Size: 50 MB

Download it from here.