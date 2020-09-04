5 best free games like PUBG Mobile Lite

The ban of PUBG Mobile Lite in India came as a bolt from the blue for several gamers. Fans of the game are devastated due to the loss of their favorite battle royale, and are scrambling to find decent alternatives to play.

There are several battle royale games like PUBG Mobile Lite that do justice to the BR gameplay and can also be played on devices with low specifications. The best part is that all of these games are free of cost, barring any in-game extras that you want to buy.

Without further ado, here are the best free alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite.

Five best free games like PUBG Mobile Lite

1) Garena Free Fire

Free Fire (Image credits: Google Play)

Garena Free Fire had already risen to prominence as one of the biggest competitors to the PUBG Mobile franchise. With shorter and more action-packed BR matches and only 50 players that fight until the end, Garena Free Fire became popular due to its quirky graphics that were light enough to be played on low-end devices as well.

Other than that, Garena Free Fire also features a pretty smooth gameplay, and players won’t notice any dips in FPS.

2) Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Hopeless Lands: Fight for Survival (Image credits: BlueStacks)

Another free-to-play battle royale game, Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival is a good alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite. The game has decent graphics and gameplay for a low-tier game and executes the battle royale challenge rather well.

Hopeless Land is played with 121 players who land on an arena and must scavenge and survive until only one player emerges victorious.

3) Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Battlelands Royale builds on the battle royale gameplay that has been redefined by PUBG Mobile and gives its own unique spin to it. The game has quirky top to down style graphics with cartoonish visuals that are not too resource-intensive, making it a good fit for low-end devices.

The BR gameplay remains the same, just with slight tweaks like the availability of weapons and gear that players can use.

4) Rocket Royale

Rocket Royale (Image credits: amazon.in)

Rocket Royale is inspired by the battle royale gameplay of both PUBG Mobile and Fortnite, and requires players to gather resources in order to build a rocket and escape the arena on which the game is being played.

The players can destroy each other’s rockets and therefore, protecting your rocket while also destroying others’ is a huge part of the gameplay in Rocket Royale, making it feel quite different and unique from the other games in the same genre.

5) Survival Battleground Free Fire: Battle Royale

Survival Battleground Free Fire (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Survival Battleground Free Fire: Battle Royale is a lighter game, with decent graphics and a gameplay that can run smoothly on just about any mobile device.

The game does justice to the battle royale gameplay. It also gives the players a decent number of options when it comes to an arsenal of weapons and gear that they can find and use to fight for their survival.