5 best free games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite has become the favorite game for gamers with low-end Android devices. The lighter variant of PUBG Mobile doesn't require a fancy smartphone and performs efficiently on 3 GB RAM Android phones.

However, there are many reasons due to which players seek better options for PUBG Mobile Lite. The game lacks a variety of game modes, leaving many players disinterested. Some users face internal memory issues, while others want better graphics and gameplay.

Fortunately, there are plenty of free-to-play alternatives for PUBG Mobile Lite that users can find in the Play Store.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Listing the best free-to-play BR alternatives (2022)

1) PUBG Mobile

If players want a better gaming experience with more variety in modes and other features, they should try PUBG Mobile. However, they will need at least 4 GB RAM with a decent processor for smooth output. Users can also opt for regional variants in India, China, Japan, and more.

2) Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is the direct competitor to PUBG Mobile Lite. The former boasts a relatively high variety of skins, characters, pets, modes, and more that the latter lacks. However, the quality of the graphics on Free Fire is underwhelming when compared to PUBG Mobile Lite.

3) Free Fire MAX

Garena introduced the MAX variant of Free Fire for fans who demanded better graphics, and it is safe to say that it has been successful in providing the same. There is no actual difference between Free Fire and Free Fire MAX except for the graphics, and users can log in with the same Player ID for both games.

4) Call of Duty: Mobile

On the surface, it is not fair to compare COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, as they have a different fanbase. Call of Duty: Mobile is meant for multiplayer FPS, while the lighter PUBG Mobile version appeases the Battle Royale afficiandos.

However, COD Mobile also offers an excellent BR mode with two primary maps and multiple sub-modes. Players can enjoy all its features even with a decent 4 GB RAM device that flaunts a good processor.

5) ScarFall - The Royale Combat

After talking about variety in game modes and high-end output, it is time to address the internal memory issues that PUBG Mobile Lite users face. Despite being tagged as a low-end Android game, PUBG Mobile Lite encounters various stutters and internal memory issues due to its frequently received updates.

The game becomes unplayable on 1 GB and 2 GB RAM smartphones because of its size. Hence, a game like ScarFall is an appropriate alternative with similar features and a relatively lower download size. Thus, low-end Android users can try it out.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

