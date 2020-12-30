Terraria is an action-adventure sandbox video game. It is available across different gaming platforms. The title revolves around building, fighting, and exploring.

To download Terraria, players are required to pay INR 410. Players, who do not want to spend money, can look at the free games listed below that are like Terraria.

5 best free games like Terraria for Android devices

#1. - uCraft Free

Image via (YouTube)

This block building game will definitely remind players of Terraria. Players can take part in various farming activities and explore the map offered by the game.

Apart from building and exploring, players can also buy the latest skins to alter the clothes of their characters. This title has over five million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it here.

#2. - The Blockheads

Image via TouchGameplay (YouTube)

Like Terraria, this is a 2D side-scrolling sandbox game. It also has exploration and survival elements. Players can opt for the single-player mode and enjoy the game offline.

The block-like pixelated characters of the game will remind players of Minecraft. The Blockheads has low-device requirements and takes up less than 100 MB of storage space.

Download it here.

#3. - Block Craft 3D: Building Simulator Games for Free

Image via MoBiGaffer (YouTube)

This title has simple and engaging gameplay like Terraria. It has pixelated graphics that add to its charm. Players can also explore the open-world that the game offers.

In this building simulation game, players will have to build a village from scratch. This game has a rating of 4.2 stars with over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Download it here.

#4. - Block Fortress: Empires

Image via ANDROIDCHART (YouTube)

The building and survival elements of this title will remind players of Terraria. The game offers over 200 unique blocks, which can be used by players for building their home.

The main objective of the game is to create a character and survive in some breathtaking landscapes.

Download it from here.

#5. - LostMiner: Block Building & Craft Game

Image via Daniel T. Racco (YouTube)

This is also a sandbox game. Like Terraria; it revolves around mining, crafting and exploration. Players can explore many biomes and uncover interesting secrets in this game.

LostMiner has simple gameplay with intuitive touch controls, and can be played offline. This title takes up very little space and has a good rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it here.

