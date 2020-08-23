5 best free PC games like COD

Call of Duty games made their mark on the industry early on with a series of critically and commercially successful Word War-era shooters. Over the years, the series evolved to include more modern settings like the future, and even space.

The series might have alienated a lot of its core fanbase with it pushing for more over-the-top style action, but it has also gained a lot of audience. The games have always been massively divisive, but only few can deny the quality of the game's core gunplay mechanics and fantastic single-player campaigns.

With Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War finally announced, fans might look to pick up a few free games to train their first-person shooter skills before the game's launch.

Here a few free games like the Call of Duty franchise for PC.

Five best free PC games like COD

5) Hyper Scape

Hyper Scape is the newest battle royale offering from Ubisoft, who attempt to bring more pace and mobility to the genre. Hyper Scape's primary focus from the get-go has been speed, and frantic combat.

Similar to COD, Hyper Scape encourages players to play aggressively and fast, and the battle comes quickly in the game. Hyper Scape, for the most part, ends up feeling more like an arena shooter than a battle royale due to its frantic combat frequency.

4) Valorant

In every sense, Valorant and Call of Duty are very different games, but skills could be picked up from either game to better yourselves in the first-person shooter genre.

Valorant is a much more methodical and tactical affair than the standard Call of Duty game, but feels just as responsive with decent gunplay. Players will often miss the reflex-based action style of COD, but will learn to appreciate the more poised gameplay of Valorant.

The game has a lot to offer and is free-to-play, making it an easy buy for players looking for a substantial FPS experience.

3) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

The game that has had the staying power of a hundred, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive continues to dominate in the eSports industry, as well as casual gaming. Fans of the FPS genre have always flocked to CS: GO for tactical, methodical gameplay and the series has been able to provide exactly that.

While the game is drastically different from the Call of Duty franchise, both the games excel in their own fields and there is much to be learnt from either.

2) Destiny 2

Destiny 2, the base game, is available for free across many platforms and is one of the most impressive shooters in terms of pure gunplay in the market right now. Destiny might not have become the industry juggernaut it was positioned and marketed as, but it is a solid shooter nonetheless.

Featuring some of the most intuitive gunplay mechanics, Destiny 2 never fails to feel responsive and genuinely packs a punch. With a variety of modes available to the player, Destiny 2 shines during Strike missions, which are arguably the best part of the game.

1) Apex Legends

Titanfall might not have been able to usurp the Call of Duty and Battlefield franchise as the kings of the genre, but it sure came close. Titanfall 2 suffered more due to its timing rather than the game's quality.

Apex Legends, from Titanfall makers Respawn Entertainment, is a solid battle royale game that is as frantic as it can get in the genre. Apex Legends is an extremely fast-paced battle royale game that encourages to play more aggressively than loot and camp.

Fans of the COD games will find themselves sinking countless hours in the Frontier.