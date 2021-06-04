Top 5 free Puzzle Games for Kids on Play Store

Puzzle games are a lifesaver sometimes. They can keep your kids engaged, teach them a thing or two and kids love them.

Casual puzzle games feature adorable cartoons, vivid themes and catchy graphics, along with simple yet logical games.

For Android devices, the Play Store has an overwhelming variety of puzzle games. From countless titles, we hand-picked some of the best puzzle games for kids.

5 best free Puzzle Games for Kids on Play Store

Here are some of the best puzzle games for kids -

1) Cut the Rope - Full Free

Image via Cut the Rope (YouTube)

With numerous stellar accolades to its credit, Cut the Rope tops our list. The game features over 475 logic-based puzzles. ZeptoLab, the developer, rolled out numerous sequels of the game.

Players have to collect the stars to get the candy and feed the cute monster Om Nom. The engaging story and animated graphics keep the kids occupied.

Get it here.

2) BlockPuz: Jigsaw Puzzles & Wood Block Puzzle Game

Imagive via Blockpuz (YouTube)

What's better than a jigsaw to keep kids occupied for hours? The new jigsaw puzzle with a wooden touch!

Blockpuz is a unique game that involves completing the sillhouttes with wooden pieces. The levels are simple and so is the gameplay. You have to drag the blocks to the right place.

Get it here.

3) Snoopy POP! Bubble Shooter: Bubble Pop Game

Image via Snoopy POP (YouTube)

Bubble shooter games can be an entertaining way to get your toddlers introduced to colors. The goal is to burst the same-coloured bubbles and clear the screen.

Snoopy POP takes bubble shooters up a notch. The game features over 1500 levels, many adorable characters from Peanuts and original music from the hit cartoon.

Get it here.

4) Crazy Dino Park

Image via Infinite Dreams (YouTube)

Fans of Jurassic Parks already have this installed on their phones. Crazy Dino Park is exactly what it sounds like: a park for dinosaurs.

Dig up fossils, bring dinosaurs to life by solving puzzles and make a home for them in the park. Players have to attract visitors, collect coins, and level up the park. Kids get to explore the pre-historic ages through cute cartoons.

Get it here.

5) Mystery Manor: Hidden Objects

Image via Games Insight (YouTube)

Kids are fascinated by mysteries and detectives. Hidden object games are perfect to indulge them in some mysteries and engage them.

Mystery Manor has a strong plot. Players find hidden objects and complete tasks as you solve detective cases. The game is frequently updated with new tasks and characters.

Don't shy away from exploring more puzzle games on the Play Store.

Get it here.

