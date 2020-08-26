5 best games under 1 GB for Android

Mobile gaming is becoming more and more famous. With every passing day, various Android and iOS titles are available to smartphone owners.

While many users have enough storage on their devices, many struggle to download and play good games due to lack of storage. If you are one of them, then try out the games recommended below, as they are all great offerings below 1 GB.

Five best games under 1 GB for Android

These are five of the best such titles under this storage specification:

1. Gangstar New Orleans Openworld

Gangstar New Orleans (Image Credits: Pinterest)

This game is all about gangsters, and the havoc they create in cities. With good graphics and soundtrack, you can try this title if you like action-adventure themed games like GTA. This title has a lot of different weapons that you can use to defeat your enemies. Travel around the open-world if the missions become too overwhelming for you.

Size: 973 MB

2. The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: Season Two (Image Credits: Nintendo)

Playing this game will make you feel like you are watching The Walking Dead TV series. Follow in the footsteps of a young girl named Clementine, who has to survive in a world destroyed by the zombie apocalypse. You will have to find your way in the game and meet new survivors to get ahead. Make sure that you think twice when taking a decision, as it will impact the story.

Size: 603 MB

3. PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite (Image Credits: Pinterest)

If your smartphone does not have sufficient storage to accommodate PUBG Mobile, do not be disheartened, as you can always play PUBG Mobile Lite. The gameplay is similar to PUBG Mobile, even though the maps are smaller. From snipers to machine guns, you will get to choose from many guns to defeat your opponents. If you want to win, make sure that you are the last person/team standing.

Size: 557 MB

4. World War Heroes: WW2 FPS

World War Heroes (Image Credits: Mobile Mode Gaming)

As the name suggests, this game has World War II as its backdrop. You will play the role of a warrior and try your best to survive the battles that rage all around you. There are more than 50 weapons for you to defeat your enemies, so make sure that you choose the most powerful gun. The game will offer you seven battle zones and six game modes that you can enjoy.

Size: 587 MB

5. Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans (Image Credits: VentureBeat)

The first thing that you need to do in this game is to join a clan. After doing so, you have to build your village and ensure that it is safe from the other enemy clans. If they threaten your community, you can always wage war and establish dominance. With creative animations and fun gameplay, this title will indeed become a favourite of yours.

Size: 151 MB