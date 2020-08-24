5 best games under 2 GB for Android

If you are into mobile gaming, you must know that there is a large variety of games that you can download from Google Play Store and enjoy. From battle royale to action-adventure, sports to racing, there are many genres that you can try out to kill the extra time on your hands.

If your mobile has enough storage space to download and run popular Android games, you can be sure that you will get a lot of choices. If the device can afford 2 GB free space for a single game, then here are a few titles that you can try out.

Five best games under 2 GB for Android

These are some of the best titles under this category, in no particular order:

1. PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik

PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik (Image Credits: Wallpaper Cave)

PUBG Mobile is a massively famous battle royale game with thousands of players all over the world. The objective is to survive until the end. You are dropped onto an island and have to get hold of good weapons to eliminate enemies. You can play the game strategically or aggressively to make sure you are the last one standing.

Size: 1.8 GB; link

2. Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile (Image Credits: Xtrafondos)

Advertisement

Call of Duty was already a very famous video game series, and its Android version has also gained popularity over the months. Whether it is a battle royale match or a 5v5 team deathmatch, you will be on the edge of your seat while playing COD Mobile. With great graphics and fantastic sound effects, this game will impress you with its fast gameplay.

Size: 1.4 GB; link

3. eFootball PES 2020

eFootball PES 2020 (Image Credits: Google Play)

Those of you who love football will definitely enjoy PES. If you did not have the opportunity to play the game on your computer, you could try out its Android version. Pick a team of your choice and then use the abilities of the players to score goals and indulge in exciting gameplay. If you are new to it, you might take time to get used to the controls.

Size: 1.6 GB; link

4. Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld (Image Credits: Google Play)

If you love the GTA series, this game is for you. As the name suggests, this title is an open-world one where you can explore different parts of the city that you are playing in. You can also involve yourself in gang fights and complete various missions to get ahead in the story. The game offers quite a few weapons and vehicles to choose from.

Size: 910 MB; link

5. Asphalt 9 Legends — Epic Car Action Racing Game

Asphalt 9 Legends — Epic Car Action Racing Game (Image Credits: Google Play)

Asphalt 9 is the best racing game that you can try on your smartphone. If you have grown up playing the Need For Speed series on your PC, then you will love the racing mechanics of this game. With fast cars and epic chases, this title is worth your time. Make sure that you have enough time in your hands when you sit down to play this title, as it has the power to keep you hooked to your screen.

Size: 1.9 GB; link