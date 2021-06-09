5 best games for 2 GB RAM PCs that don't require a graphics card

Many gamers think that PCs with 2 GB RAM can't handle fancy games with stunning graphics. However, games like Assassin's Creed delivered superior graphics in the distant past when graphic cards weren't all the rage.

Today, most games that boast high graphics often cross 1 GB in size and require high-end systems to function smoothly. But amazing games don't always need to be heavy on RAM, nor do they need a sophisticated system.

This article dives into a few lighter titles for low-end PCs or laptops with limited RAM. Players should note that several games with high-end graphics run smoothly on PCs with 2 GB RAM without graphic cards.

These games run smoothly on PCs with 2 GB of RAM

1) Assassin's Creed

Image via Andy Gilleand

Assassin's Creed is probably the best game that can run smoothly on 2 GB RAM PCs. The first game in the series is high on graphics and requires low storage.

The plot is set against a historical backdrop mixed with sci-fi and action elements. The open-world game follows assassins whose stealth and combat skills are used to level up and complete the missions.

2) Total Overdose

Image via Installation Guide

If players enjoy guns and fighting, Total Overdose is the ideal title. The TPS open-world game follows Ramiro, Ernesto, and Tommy. Out of these, Ramiro is the most prominent character.

The game is full of weapons and fighting missions. The shot dodge is a special move that enables players to dodge bullets in slow motion. Apart from missions, players can explore the open map.

3) GTA Vice City

Image via Wallpapertip

Perhaps, many gamers got introduced to the GTA franchise with Vice City. The game is set in Vice City (which strongly resembles Miami) and is centered on Tommy Vercetti.

The 80's vibe, open-world map, and gripping story make it one of the best games to play on 2 GB RAM PCs.

4) Sniper Elite 1

Image via Reef Entertainment, YouTube

Fanatics of shooting games would definitely fall for the gunshots of Sniper Elite. Released in 2005, the game is set in Germany during WWII and the Battle of Berlin.

The FPS game has a stealth element that is incorporated with camouflage. The graphics and gameplay are realistic. Players get to collect WWII-era weapons. Sniper Elite 1 has very low system requirements and runs flawlessly on 2 GB RAM PCs.

5) Project IGI 1

Image via Cosic, YouTube

Players who owned PCs in the '00s have probably played this game. Project IGI 1 was lauded for its graphics. The game involves a lot of shooting missions, weapons, vehicles, and helicopter rides.

The story and characters and engaging. Overall, it's a decent option for 2 GB RAM PCs.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

