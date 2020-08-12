5 best games under 20 GB in size

Today, the standard Triple-A game can occupy a massive amount of space on the hard drive. Titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 can take upwards of 100 GB on your drive, and further updates to the game will only add to this number over time.

Low drive space is one of the more persistent issues for PC gaming enthusiasts, but some of the best games that you can play today take less than 20 GB on your drive. These are five of our picks for the best such games.

Five of the best games under 20 GB in size

5) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs is one of the most beloved open-world titles in the gaming community, but it did not perform that well financially to warrant a sequel from Square Enix.

However, the game is every bit as wonderful as the internet claims it to be. It features a fascinating open-world Hong Kong that is beautiful to look at, offers tonnes of content, and rewards exploration.

The game's highlight, though, comes from its masterly and addictive combat mechanism. The martial arts combat is both cinematic and will keep players hooked for hours. Chaining together huge combos and wiping out an entire gang using only your fists is a feeling that will have players actively looking for fights in the game.

4) Assassin's Creed II

Considered the best entry in the franchise by its fans, Assassin's Creed II introduced the gaming community to one of its most beloved characters: Ezio.

Rennaisance-era Italy is the primary location for Ezio's adventures, and is one of the most fascinating settings for a game. The story is complemented by an intuitive combat system that is exceptionally cinematic and never fails to hit the mark.

The story is a hugely ambitious one that takes place over multiple years and ends in a fist-fight with The Pope. What other game in history can ever boast of that?

3) Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

The newest gaming sensation to break out into a massive hit, Fall Guys is essentially Wipeout or Takeshi's Castle come to gaming in a battle royale setting.

There are only a handful of games that can offer the unbridled joy and fun of playing Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Getting together with friends and playing Fall Guys is one of the most fun online multiplayer experiences you can have today.

Good news for players always running low on hard drive space is that the game takes up less than 3 GB on the drive, making it the perfect online game for PC enthusiasts.

2) Batman: Arkham City

The Batman Arkham series by Rocksteady has been hugely influential in gaming, and its ridiculously intuitive combat system has been the subject of much adoration.

The game's primary objective was to put players in the shoes of the Caped Crusader himself, and it excels in doing so. Taking place over one night, possibly one of the worst night's in Batman's life, Arkham City is an experience unlike any other.

The game continually raises the stakes after one of the most fantastic opening sequences in a game ever sees Bruce Wayne getting arrested and put in Arkham.

1) Spec Ops: The Line

Possibly the most underrated title ever, Spec Ops: The Line is one of the best stories ever told in gaming. Each element of the game, from the gameplay to art direction, serves the story, resulting in one of the most jaw-dropping experiences in gaming.

The game is a subversive take on the first-person shooter genre and one of the most unique game experiences that players can have. It follows the story of three delta operatives sent to Dubai after a sandstorm has ravaged the city, and an evacuation attempt results in complete failure.

What awaits players in Spec Ops: The Line is something they cannot prepare for, and will ultimately leave them spellbound and shocked in horror.