5 best games that are under 5 GB in size

Modern AAA titles often have huge file sizes, making it difficult for players to download them if they have little space on their computers.

In such a case, you can try out the games that we have compiled in the list below as they will not take up too much space on your computer.

5 best games under 5 GB in size

Here are five of the best games that are less than 5 GB in size:

GTA: San Andreas

GTA: San Andreas (Image Courtesy: Instant-Gaming.com)

If you are in the mood to get some serious action, then look no further than GTA: San Andreas. Revolving around gang wars, the game has a good story and offers interesting missions that will keep you hooked to your screen till the very end. You can also explore the vast open world if you want to take a break from all the violence.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: Pentium III or Athlon equivalent

CPU SPEED: 1 GHz

RAM: 256 MB

OS: Windows 2000/XP only

VIDEO CARD: 64 MB DirectX 8.1 compatible video card (NVIDIA GeForce 3 or better)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 64 MB

3D: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 1.1

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 3.6 GB for minimal installation

DVD-ROM: 8X DVD-ROM

Mafia

Advertisement

Mafia (Image Courtesy: Hip Wallpaper)

Mafia is a lot like GTA: San Andreas when it comes to crime and violence. The game follows the gradual rise and ultimate fall of a taxi driver in the world of crime. If you love chases and races, then you will certainly enjoy the world of Mafia.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: Pentium III 500MHz/ Athlon XP 1600+

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 128 MB

OS: Windows 98, ME, 2000 or XP

VIDEO CARD: 16 MB video card with DirectX 8.1 compatible drivers

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 2 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 16 MB

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within (Image Courtesy: Amazon.com)

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within is often hailed as the best game in the Prince of Persia series. Navigation is a bit tricky in the game and you might have to use game walk-throughs in the beginning. Once you get used to the gameplay, however, Prince of Persia: Warrior Within will have your undivided attention for hours.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

Supported OS: Windows® 2000/XP (only)

Processor: 1 GHz Pentium® III, AMD Athlon™, or equivalent

Memory: 256 MB (512 MB recommended)

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 3 or higher, ATI Radeon 7500 or higher, Intel 915G (NVIDIA GeForce 4 or ATI Radeon 9500, or higher recommended)

Sound: DirectX 9.0-compliant sound card

DirectX: DirectX 9.0c

Hard Disk Space: 1.5 GB available space for minimum installation, 2.2 GB available space for full installation

Call of Duty 2

Call of Duty 2 (Image Courtesy: Instant-Gaming.com)

Even if this first-person shooter game is quite old, it will not deny you of the action that you are craving for. With World War II as the background, you can play Call of Duty 2 from the perspective of soldiers who are desperately trying to defend themselves and defeat their enemies.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Games System Requirements)

CPU: Pentium IV 1.4GHz or AMD Athlon XP 1700+ processor or higher

RAM: 256MB RAM

GPU: 3D hardware accelerator card required - 100% DirectX 9.0c compatible 64MB hardware accelerator video card and the latest drivers

DX: DirectX 9.0c

OS: English version of Microsoft Windows 2000/XP

Store: 4.0 GB of uncompressed free hard disk space (plus 600MB for Windows 2000/XP swap file)

Sound: 100% DirectX 9.0c compatible 16-bit sound card and latest drivers

ODD: 8x speed CD-ROM or 2x DVD-ROM drive

Tomb Raider: Anniversary

Tomb Raider: Anniversary (Image Courtesy: Gamepressure)

In Tomb Raider: Anniversary, you will step into the shoes of Lara Croft as she goes in search of the Scion of Atlantis. With heavy action and great ambience, you will need to solve various puzzles to get ahead in the game. This game is also appreciated for its orchestral-style background score.

Minimum System Requirements: (Source: System Requirements Lab)