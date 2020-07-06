5 Best Games that are available only on PC in 2020

PC has long been considered the most superior way of playing games, and when it comes to RPGs, no other platform comes close to PCs.

These are 5 of the best games that you can only play on the PC.

Rahul Bhushan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Disco Elysium

PC for the longest time has been considered 'The Master Race', as the meme goes. This is due to the fact that PCs are modular, and you can always swap out parts for upgrades.

Building a PC is one of the most treasured activities of gamers, and because of libraries like Steam, players have a huge selection of games to pick from.

While console exclusives for Sony have dominated this past decade with titles like God of War and The Last of Us, PC gaming has always stayed competitive. There have been plenty of PC exclusives that are some of the best games you can play in 2020.

5 of the Best Games that are only available on the PC

5) Mordhau

Slovenian independent studio Triternion's Mordhau is one of the most fun videogames that you can ever play.

Mordhau is a medieval hack n' slash multiplayer game, with each match delving into chaos as soon as it starts.

Mordhau is available on Steam, and you shouldn't miss it if you're a big fan of either hack n' slash games or just a fan of fun games in general.

Steam Download Link

4) Dota 2

The original Dota took the gaming world by storm and quickly became one of the most prominent Esports leagues in the world. The sequel improved on every aspect of the original community-created mod: Dota.

The game is an intense affair that many have likened to be a game of basketball and chess mixed together to form a videogame. Dota is simply a PC phenomenon and should be experienced at least once by all gamers.

Steam Download Link

3) Asgard's Wrath

If Sony exclusives prove that PS4 is the best place to play single-play narrative-based games, then the PC exclusives prove it is the best place for RPGs.

Asgard's Wrath is a giant treat for fans of RPG and those interested in Norse mythology. The game gives you control of a Norse God, and several key figures from the mythology make an appearance.

Asgard's Wrath is simply one of the best RPGs you can pick up for your PC/Oculus Rift.

Oculus Download Link

2) Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium is sort of a throwback to the isometrical top-down RPGs of old such as the original Fallout. It is one of the best games you can play in 2020, across all platforms.

It has some of the best writing ever seen in games, and a story that will captivate you from the moment it starts.

The game has some of the best art styles ever in any video game and characters that will stay with you long after you finish the game. Disco Elysium is simply a game you shouldn't miss.

Steam Download Link

1) Undertale

There's not enough praise that can be directed at Undertale. Simply by appearance, Undertale looks like a game that could've come out on the NES.

But upon closer inspection, it looks like a highly advanced game with simple mechanics but entertaining nonetheless. Undertale is a game, the less you know about, the better it is.

Undertale is simply one of the greatest games ever made, and it is available exclusively on the PC.

Steam Download Link