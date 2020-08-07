Games set in feudal Japan are quickly becoming a favourite for players across the world. These titles give you access to a wide range of extraordinary powers and great aesthetics. They are a beautiful blend of historical fiction and ancient Japanese mythology, which make them even more intriguing.

Instead of knights, you play as ninja or samurai warriors! How cool is that?! And if you cannot wait to try out such games, then you are in luck, as we have hand-picked the best ones for you.

Five best games based in Japan

These are five of the best games with stories taking place in Japan.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Image Credits: DeviantArt)

Sekiro is one of the best games to give you an essence of what it would be like to live in an ancient, feudal Japanese world. The combat scenes are great, and you need a lot of practice and patience to learn the moves and defeat your enemies.

There are many challenging missions that you have to fulfil, and you need to invest time in them, as they are challenging to accomplish. With great graphics and fantastic tactics, this game will surely conquer your heart with its super-cool ninja moves.

Nioh

Nioh (Image Credits: Wallpaperset)

In this game, you will be a part of awesome samurai sword fights to destroy supernatural enemies that stand in your way. You can choose from a variety of weapons to kill the different beasts that you will encounter.

You can also customise the character as per your choice, to master new moves. Be mentally prepared, as the violence depicted in this title can sometimes be too much!

Onimusha: Warlords

Onimusha: Warlords (Image Credits: BunnyGaming.com)

You will be vested with the power of Oni in this game, and have to use it to kill other supernatural creatures. With one smooth motion of the sword, you can end your enemy and defend yourself.

The main essence of this Japan-based game is violence and action. The gameplay is simple, but you might have to take some time to get used to the controls.

Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima (Image Credits: EssentiallySports)

It has not even been one month since Ghost of Tsushima released. Unveiled in July, this game is the newest title in the list. So, naturally, it has got great graphics and gameplay which will surely transport you back to ancient Japan.

This action-adventure stealth game is played from a third-person perspective. It also allows you to roam around the open-world that it offers. So, why wait? Start the game and use samurai swords to chop off the heads of your enemies.

Okami

Okami (Image Credits: Steam)

Don’t you love cherry blossoms and the calm, serene ambience of a Japanese village? Well, this game has some beautiful scenes that will not let you take your eyes off the screen. It also does a brilliant job in blending ancient Japanese folklore with the storyline.

Okami is a little different from the other games in this list, as it is not entirely action-oriented. You can engage in many side activities which will increase your health and help you successfully defeat enemies.