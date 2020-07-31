5 best games based on Movies

Historically, video games and movies haven't been all that compatible when it comes to film adaptations of popular video games titles and series. The majority of video game-based movies have failed to meet expectations or have been severely disappointing.

There have been a few bright spots recently, especially with The Witcher series on Netflix. However, the series was adapted from the books and not specifically the games.

However, conversely, there have been plenty of great games based on movies, with a clear standout being GoldenEye 007 on the N64, which is regarded as possibly one of the best games based on a movie property.

Here we look at 5 of the best games based on movies.

5 of the best games based on movies

Note: The Star Wars games have been excluded from the list as there have been plenty of Star Wars games to stand on its own as a game franchise separate from the movies.

5) The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay

Before Vin Diesel would go on for days about 'family' and drive muscle cars alongside Paul Walker and The Rock, he was a badass in space.

The Chronicles of Riddick might not be great movies, but there is certainly an element of fun to them. The movies recognize their value as perfectly decent b-grade action flicks and excel at it.

The same goes for the game, as it might not be the most polished experience you can have while playing a game, but there is a lot of fun to be had.

4) James Bond 007: Blood Stone

Blood Stone isn't an adaptation of one particular James Bond movie, but instead, develops an entirely original story of its own. While the game isn't anything revolutionary like GoldenEye on the N64, it is still a decent 3rd Person-shooter with plenty of cinematic quality.

The game features Daniel Craig as James Bond, reprising his role from the movies and has some decent gameplay, including one particularly great set piece involving a large construction vehicle and a tuk-tuk.

3) Alien: Isolation

Alien, directed by the incomparable Ridley Scott, is one of the most revolutionary horror movies of its time. The film was responsible for a large portion of the audience, developing a fear of outer space.

The game based on the iconic movie, Alien: Isolation, is a solid tribute to the movie. Players get to play as the iconic Ellen Ripley, as they must explore and make their way through a space station while being stalked and hunted by a terrifying Xenomorph.

The game is one of the most effective horror/survival games and is bound to tear your nerves to shreds.

2) Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor

The Lord of The Rings movies, based on the books of J.R.R Tolkien, are some of the most iconic movies in the history of cinema. The movies are responsible for establishing the fantasy genre as one of the most beloved genres in movies.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor takes place in the same universe as Lord of the Rings and even sees the return of iconic characters from the books and movies such as Smeagol.

Both Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War are excellent video games with plenty to offer.

1) Mad Max

Mad Max: Fury Road is a landmark film for the action genre and is regarded as one of the best movies of the decade. The video game's adaptation, simply titled 'Mad Max' does not follow the events of the movie, but takes place in the same universe.

It is perhaps one of the most criminally overlooked games as Mad Max packs quite a V8-powered punch. The game is the same brand of beautifully chaotic as the films, and the boss battle at the end might have one of the most badass build-ups ever.