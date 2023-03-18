5 best games to buy at 75% off during ongoing Steam Spring Sale (March 2023)

The Steam Spring Sale is live, and plenty of games across many genres are on sale at hefty discounts. While the newer titles are available at smaller discounts, the slightly older ones are part of substantial deals.

Listed below are five great games currently discounted at 75% off on Steam. Players should get their wallets ready as both AAA and double-A titles make an appearance.

Metro Exodus and other great games available at a 75% discount in the Steam Spring Sale

1) Kingdom Come: Deliverance ($7.49/INR 174)

Developed by Czech studio Warhorse Studios, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an open-world action RPG.

First released in 2018 on Steam, this first-person adventure aims for historic realism as it is set in Bohemia in 1403. As a soldier named Henry, players must seek revenge against king Sigismund for razing his village and family to the ground.

Gameplay occurs in first-person, as players explore the open-world environment on foot or horseback while completing missions and talking to NPCs. The emphasis on realism is felt in many ways, from the need to upkeep inherent elements like hunger and cleanliness to combat.

2) The King of Fighters XV ($14.99/INR 874)

The latest in SNK's King of Fighters series of fighting games proves why the Japanese studio is still a master of the genre. Released last year on Steam, The King of Fighters XV builds upon its predecessor, especially with its 2.5D visuals. With over 30 characters to pick from, the game delivers a complex fighting ecosystem for hardcore fans to enjoy. However, it is also accessible to newcomers, thanks to the Rush mechanic.

Familiar faces like Terry and Mai are a joy to see in Unreal Engine 4, but there are also new fighters like Dolores. In addition to rollback, netcode-backed multiplayer, more casual players can enjoy a satisfying single-player story mode against AI opponents.

At the end of the day, any player itching to dive into fighting games should check out King of Fighters XV.

3) Metro Exodus ($7.49/INR 187)

Exodus is the latest entry in 4A Games' video game renditions of the Metro universe. Released in 2019 for PC, the game expands in scope and ambition over its decade-old predecessors. As nuclear fallout survivor Artyom, players will go on a journey aboard the locomotive Aurora. They will not only have to contend with the harsh environment but also the deadly mutants that lurk within.

The familiar first-person shooter gameplay from previous entries is accounted for while being modernized. The levels are more sandbox-esque this time around, allowing players to approach objectives their own way.

Above ground, players must manage their protective mask filters due to radiation. Meanwhile, the more traditional underground locales see players slowly trudge through dimly lit environments, all of which are superbly detailed, thanks to modern graphics tech.

4) Scarlet Nexus ($14.99/INR 499)

2021's Scarlet Nexus was one of the first "next-gen" JRPGs from Bandai Namco. The game takes place in a sci-fi future, and players are part of the OSF, an organization tasked with protecting humanity from Others. This is a term for otherworldly creatures who must be fended off using the team's extrasensory powers. Picking one of the two protagonists, players explore dungeons and eradicate threats of various shapes and forms.

The combat features real-time hack & slash interjected with psychic abilities like kinesis. Players can also upgrade their gear and recruit new characters, each with unique powers to swap between in battle. Thanks to an in-depth skill tree, players can approach battles according to their play style.

5) Planet Zoo ($11.24/INR 537)

Frontier Developments is synonymous with management sims, and its Planet series games are some of its best works yet.

Planet Zoo was launched in 2019 on Steam. It is a zoo construction and management simulator. The game boasts an incredible level of complexity, from detailed building elements to realistic animal behavior.

Players have full control over their zoo. At the end of the day, the goal is to ensure customer satisfaction, which, in turn, is driven by animal health, quality of amenities, and more. Fans of the beloved Zoo Tycoon series should check out this game, though some may be turned off by the relatively overwhelming mechanics.

The Steam Spring Sale began on March 16, 2023, and will end on March 23, 2023, at 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET/10:30 pm IST.

Poll : 0 votes