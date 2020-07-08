5 best games that can run on a 2GB RAM laptop in 2020

Laptops have become a legitimate way to play PC games, as the hardware available is quite decent.

We look at some of the best games that you can play in case you have a laptop with 2GB RAM.

A still from Alan Wake

For the longest time, desktop PCs were considered the most-popular and superior way of playing games. However, as the years have gone by, hardware in laptops become more powerful, and they are just as viable for playing the best games.

Buying laptops with great hardware can, however, set your wallet back by quite a sum. Therefore, a lot of people tend to hold on to their existing laptops.

If you happen to have an old laptop with 2GB RAM, you can still enjoy great games from the past with decent performance. While you won't be able to play the latest games, there's plenty you might have missed from before.

5 of the best games that can run on a 2GB RAM laptop

5) Assassin's Creed II

Considered the best entry in the franchise, Assassin's Creed II delivers on all expectations, and then some. It is simply one of the best games Ubisoft has ever published.

The sprawling, beautiful location of Rennaisance-era Italy is perhaps the best game-location of all time. Assassin's Creed II is simply one of those games you cannot miss. 2GB RAM is decent enough memory to run this absolute masterpiece.

Minimum requirements:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 2.4 GHz

CPU Speed: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 2.4 GHz

RAM: 1.5 GB Windows XP / 2 GB Windows Vista - Windows 7

OS: Windows XP (32 and 64 bit) / Windows Vista (32 and 64 bit) / Windows 7 (32 and 64 bit)

Video Card: 256 MB DirectX 9.0-compliant card with Shader Model 3.0 or higher (NVIDIA GeForce 7/8/9/100/200 series / ATI RADEON X1950, HD 2000/3000/4000/5000 series)

Total Video RAM: 256 MB

Hardware T&L: Yes

Pixel Shader : 3.0

Vertex Shader: 3.0

4) Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Black Ops is perhaps the most ambitious Call of Duty game in terms of the single player campaign. It features an intriguing Cold War-era story that is an absolute joy to play through.

Call of Duty: Black Ops saw Treyarch making their mark with the franchise, and introducing an entirely different tone to Infinity Ward's games. A laptop with decent memory should have no problem running this game.

Minimum requirements:

CPU: Intel® Core™2 Duo E6600 or AMD Phenom™ X3 8750 or better

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows® Vista / XP / 7

Video Card: Shader 3.0 or better 256MB NVIDIA® GeForce® 8600GT / ATI Radeon® X1950Pro or better

Pixel Shader: 3.0

Vertex Shader: 3.0

Free Disk Space: 12 GB

Dedicated Video RAM: 256 MB

3) Mass Effect 2

There is absolutely no question that BioWare's Mass Effect 2 is one of the greatest games ever made. It pushed the boundaries of what RPG action-adventure games could achieve.

Mass Effect 2 takes the player on an incredible journey, and leaves them wanting more at the end. The game is long and extremely rewarding, and fun to play. It shouldn't be too taxing on a laptop with 2GB RAM.

Minimum requirements:

CPU: 1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or equivalent AMD CPU

RAM: 1 GB RAM for Windows XP / 2 GB RAM for Windows Vista and Windows 7

OS: Windows XP SP3 / Windows Vista SP1 / Windows 7

Video Card: 256 MB (with Pixel Shader 3.0 support). Supported Chipsets: NVIDIA GeForce 6800 or greater; ATI Radeon X1600 Pro or greater. Please note that NVIDIA GeForce 7300, 8100, 8200, 8300, 8400, and 9300; ATI Radeon HD3200, and HD4350 are below minimum system requirements.

Total Video IDEO RAM: 256 MB

Hardware T&L: Yes

Pixel Shader: 3.0

2) Alan Wake

After Max Payne, people were extremely excited about Remedy Entertainment's next project. Alan Wake, a psychological-horror game, was the next offering from the Finnish developers.

It is a supremely-underrated game that deserves more attention, and does a lot of things right, especially the story and setting.

A great soundtrack featuring the wonderful Poets of The Fall only adds to the game's charm, and makes it one of the most criminally-underrated games of all time.

Minimum requirements:

CPU: Info

CPU SPEED: Dual Core 2 GHz Intel or 2.8 GHz AMD

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows XP/Vista/7

Video Card: GeForce 8800 GT or Radeon HD 2900 Pro

Pixel Shader: 3.0

Vertex Shader: 3.0

Sound Card: Yes

Free Disk Space: 8 GB

Dedicated Video RAM: 512 MB

1) Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Conviction

A game that was initially divisive upon release, a lot of players complained that the game was more accessible to newer players, and alienated its fanbase.

However, it is that particular reason why the game also gets so m praise. The stealth formula of Splinter Cell takes a slight backseat, and puts more emphasis on action.

This makes for a more accessible game, but nonetheless, Splinter Cell: Conviction is an excellent game that you should definitely try.

Minimum requirements:

CPU: 1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or 2.4 GHz AMD Athlon X2 64

CPU SPEED: 1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or 2.4 GHz AMD Athlon X2 64

RAM: 1.5 GB Windows XP / 2 GB Windows Vista, Windows 7

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7

Video Card: 256 MB DirectX 9.0c–compliant video card (512 MB recommended) - NVIDIA GeForce 7800 / 7900 / 8 / 9 / GTX series or ATI RADEON X1800 / X1900 / HD 2000 / HD 4000 / HD 5000 series

Total Video RAM: 256 MB

Hardware T&L: Yes

Pixel Shader: 3.0