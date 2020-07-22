Chromebook is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after laptops in 2020. But since it are not really known for gaming, Google is bringing many Android gaming apps on to the Chrome OS as well. As a result, there are many Android and PC games that you can play on your Chromebook.

If you want a wider base of games to choose from, subscribe to Google Stadia from where you can download various PC games and enjoy!

Five best games that can run on Chromebook

Here are the five best games that can run on a Chromebook:

Android games

PUBG Mobile

In order to ensure that this Android multiplayer battle royale game does not face any hiccups while running, get a Chromebook with a good processor. It is recommended to get an Intel i5 (10th generation) for good performance. You can stretch the graphics quality to HD-High and enjoy a great gaming experience.

Alto’s Odyssey

This is another Android game that runs well on a Chromebook. The good part is that you do not need a high-end one for running this game. Sandboard as long as you want through the unexplored deserts and collect coins along the way. Perform tricks with your sandboard and immerse yourself in this endless sandboarding game.

NBA Jam

If you are into Android sport games, then this game should be on top of your Chromebook games list. Shoot the basketball through hoops and pick the NBA player of your choice to play with. You can get the best experience if you set your Chromebook to the tablet mode.

PC Games

Red Dead Redemption II

This popular AAA title by Rockstar Games runs fine on the Chromebook provided you have a great internet connection. This game is very sensitive on Chromebook and you might get popups asking you to check your connection. So, utilise the high speed of the internet and put on your cowboy boots to explore the Western movie-inspired open world of this game.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Step into the shoes of Lara Croft and navigate through the snowy terrains of Siberia to destroy enemies blocking your path. This game will run smoothly on your Chromebook only if you are equipped with a high-speed internet connection.