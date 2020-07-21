5 best games that can run on Linux in 2020

Linux gaming has gradually become much more mainstream, all thanks to the plethora of games that are now available on Google Stadia.

Steam has recently introduced a compatibility layer between Windows and Linux operating systems, which allows Linux users to play the games that were initially designed for Windows. The compatibility layer, Proton, has the ability to translate Windows DirectX API to Vulkan or OpenGL API.

Five best games that can run on Linux

Here are the top five games that you can play on Linux:

The Pirate: Caribbean Hunt

The Pirate: Caribbean Hunt. Image: Steam.

If you've grown up admiring Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean, then you will surely enjoy playing this game. Explore the Caribbean and lead your crew into sea battles and raids to become the most feared captain.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Image: Gamivo.

To play this game on Linux, you will have to take the help of Proton. If you have a decent gaming setup, The Witcher 3 can be played without any major issues.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Image: Steam.

You can play the definitive edition of this adventure game on Linux. Step into the shoes of Lara Croft as she journeys through the scary American forests to reach the legendary city of Paititi. Learn new skills and eliminate enemies on your way to rescue everyone from the Mayan apocalypse in this thrilling game.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Image: Reddit.

With great graphics and excellent controls, CS: GO is very engaging and exciting to play. Choose between various modes, and shoot away to glory.

The Battle for Wesnoth

The Battle for Wesnoth. Image: www.wesnoth.org.

This epic battle saga is all about defending your kingdom. You can play 'The Battle for Wesnoth' alone, or in a multiplayer session. The game also comes with a map editor, which allows you to create your own maps.