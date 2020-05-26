The Lord of the Rings. Image: GameSpot

If you think that finding good games that your MacBook Air will support is difficult, then think again.

With the passage of time, many games which you can play on your MacBook Air have come up. So, there's no need to be sad because you don’t possess a Windows PC, and the games on this list will run smoothly on your Mac.

5 best games to play on your MacBook Air

#1 League of Legends

League of Legends. Image: VentureBeat

This multiplayer online battle arena game will offer you a variety of maps and game modes to choose from. Your mission will be to destroy the enemy nexus by forming up a team of 5 people. You will never get bored, as there are frequent updates which bring in new games modes and champions into the picture.

System Requirements:

OS: OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) through macOS 10.14 (Mojave)

CPU: 3 GHz processor (supporting SSE2 instruction set or higher)

RAM: 2GB (though 4GB is strongly recommended)

Storage: 5 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 8600M GT / ATI Radeon HD 2600 or better

Display: Up to 1920×1200

#2 Supernova

Supernova. Image: MMO Culture

This game is for people who love epic battles. Prepare to get yourself involved in a war against aliens with the ultimate mission of saving the galaxy. Tactical abilities and quick strategic game-play further will further enhance your gaming experience.

System Requirements:

OS: Mac OS X 10.12.4

Processor: Intel Dual Core 2+ GHz CPU

Memory Ram: 2GB

Hard Disk Space: 3GB of free disk space

Video Card: Shader version 3.0 video card with vertex texture support and at least 512MB video memory

#3 The Lord of the Rings Online

The Lord of the Rings Online. Image: Steam

If you are a Lord of the Rings fan, then you are sure to love this game. So, get ready to traverse the Middle Earth in this multiplayer role-playing game. You can download it for free on your Mac.

However, if you have upgraded your Macbook Air to macOS Catalina, then this game will sadly not run.

System Requirements:

OS: 10.7.5

Processor: 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5

Memory: 2 GB

Hard Disk Space: 25 GB of available space

Video Card: Intel HD Graphics 3000 or better

Sound: Integrated Sound

#4 Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. Image:Check PC Requirements

Being the sequel of one of the greatest role playing games of all times, this game took the market by storm. Immerse yourself in the world of rich characters with intriguing storylines. Get ready to brush up your tactical combat skills as you move ahead in the story to destroy your enemies.

System Requirements:

OS:OS X 10.12.6 Sierra 64-bit (or newer)

Memory:8 GB.

Graphics Card:NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M.

CPU:Intel Core i5-4570S.

File Size:45 GB.

#5 Civilization 6

Civilization VI Image: TheGamer

Civilization VI is a strategy game where you can build an empire from scratch. As per your strategy devising skills, you can turn this empire into a very powerful one.

Whether you want to conquer other kingdoms or you want your empire to become the best at trading is entirely up to you. With good graphics and new mechanics, Civilization VI will surely be able to run on your MacBook Air.

System Requirements:

Operating System: OSX 10.11.6 (El Capitan) or newer

CPU Processor: Intel Core i5 (4 cores)

CPU Speed: 2.7 GHz

Memory: 6 GB

Hard Disk Space: 15 GB

Video Card (ATI): Radeon HD 6970

Video Card (NVIDIA): GeForce 775M

Video Card (Intel): Iris Pro

Video Memory (VRam): 1 GB

Peripherals: Macintosh mouse and keyboard, Steam Controller (optional)