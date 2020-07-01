5 best games that can run without graphics card in 2020

Gaming hardware has come a long way, and to play today's games, one must invest in a great GPU.

There are still some old-school games, however, that work fine without any integrated graphics criteria.

Videogames have come a long way over the past decade or so. From somewhat photo-realistic graphics to impressive technology such as ray-tracing, we are witness to some of the most beautiful visuals in any medium in today's games.

The GPU is one of the most essential components for a PC build today, if someone is looking to play games. While CPU/processors today are decent enough to provide capable integrated graphics, the frame rate will usually suffer, even on low settings, for the latest games.

However, there are plenty of games of old that require very little video memory, meaning the processor alone would be capable in maintaining a good frame rate. Let's take a look at some.

5 of the best games that do not require a dedicated graphics card

Note: Some of these games will require you to turn the settings preset to either low or medium, depending on your integrated graphics.

5) Burnout: Paradise

Still considered to be one of the most-fun racing games of all-time, Burnout Paradise is simply chaos, speed and action personified. The game is a joy to play, having no qualms about ditching the simulation approach that other games of its time were heeding.

The game follows an arcade style, and focuses more on action-style driving rather than the simulation approach that games like Gran Turismo were going for.

Minimum requirements:

CPU: 2.8 GHz Intel Pentium 4 or equivalent (For Vista 3.2 GHz Intel Pentium 4)

CPU speed: 2.8 GHz (3.2 GHz for Vista)

RAM: 1.0 GB (1.5 GB for Vista)

OS: Windows XP SP2/ Windows Vista/ Windows 7

Video card: DirectX 9.0c Compatible 3D accelerated 128 MB Video card with Pixel Shader 3.0 or equivalent (NVIDIA GeForce 6600+ / ATI Radeon X1300+)

Total video RAM: 128 MB

3D: Yes

Hardware T&L: Yes

Pixel shader: 3.0

Vertex shader: 3.0

Sound card: Yes

4) Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

The game was extremely divisive upon release, but has developed a cult fanbase that holds it up to be the best in the franchise. Ditching the "Arabian Nights" aesthetic in favour of a more "grungy and dark" atmosphere, Warrior Within makes an impression early on.

A brilliant game that sees the Prince trying to escape the clutches of the terrifying Guardian of Time, this game is a joy, and will test your combat hack n' slash skills.

Minimum requirements:

CPU: Pentium III or Athlon equivalent

CPU speed: 1 GHz

RAM: 256 MB

OS: Windows 98SE/2000/XP only

Video card: 32 MB 3D video card (NVIDIA GeForce 3+ /ATI Radeon 7500+ /Intel 915G+ )

Total video RAM: 64 MB

3D: Yes

Hardwarre T&L: Yes

Direct version: 9.0c (included on disc)

Sundcard: Yes

Free disk:space 1.5 GB

3) Half-Life 2

There aren't a lot of things gamers can agree upon collectively. However, Half-Life 2 is considered by a large majority to be one of the greatest games ever made.

Valve's Half-Life franchise was an innovative entry in the FPS genre, and revolutionised an entire industry with its brilliant gameplay and narrative. Half-Life 2 is simply an essential game for every gamer to play.

Minimum requirements:

CPU: Info

CPU speed: 1.7 Ghz

RAM: 512 MB

OS: Windows 7, Vista, XP

Video card: DirectX 8.1 level Graphics Card (requires support for SSE)

Pixel shader: 2.0

Vertex shader: 2.0

Free disk space: 6500 MB

2) Call of Duty 2

Say what you will about the Call of Duty franchise, but it is hard to deny its impact on the gaming industry, as well as the quality of its titles. Each game in the entry has had good core gameplay, that has become the signature Call of Duty style of reflex-based shooting.

The franchise's origin, however, lies in World War shooters akin to games like Medal of Honor. But that was a given, as Infinity Ward — the developers of the game — had ex-EA employees who had previously worked on Medal of Honor.

The second in the franchise is considered to be the one that began the rise of the series to the very top of the industry.

Minimum requirements:

CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon XP

CPU speed: 1.4 GHz (Pentium) or 1700+ (Athlon)

RAM: 256 MB

OS: English version of Windows 2000/XP

Video card: 3D Hardware accelerated card required - 100% DirectX 9.0c compatible 64 MB (NVIDIA GeForce3+ /ATI Radeon 8500+)

Total video RAM: 64 MB

3D: Yes

Hardware T&L: Yes

Pixel shader: 1.1

Vertex shader: 1.1

Sound card: Yes

1) Max Payne 2

Few other games can match the Max Payne franchise for sheer cinematic storytelling and gameplay. From the iconic bullet-time mechanic, to the gripping neo-noir tale of Max, the sequel is perhaps even better than the first offering.

Building on the foundations of what made the original so good, Max Payne 2 improves upon every aspect of the original and delivers what is one of the most cinematic stories ever told in video games.

Minimum requirements:

CPU: 1 Ghz PIII/Athlon or 1.2 Ghz Celeron/Duron processor

CPU speed: 1 Ghz PIII/Athlon or 1.2 Ghz Celeron/Duron processor

RAM: 256 MB

OS: Windows 98/ME/2000/XP

Video card: 32 MB AGP graphics card with hardware transform & lighting support

Hardware T&L: Yes

Sound card: Yes

Free disk space: 1.5 GB

Dedicated video RAM: 32 MB