5 best games that are cross-platform in 2020

Cross-platform support has become essential for multiplayer games in 2020, and players are always appreciative of the feature.

These are some of the best games that support cross-platform support across multiple platforms.

Rahul Bhushan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

PUBG (picture credits: wallpaper access)

Consoles, for the longest time, have thrived by the way of exclusivity. Meaning, in order to enjoy certain games, you must own the console they are developed for. Console exclusives are one of the primary reasons why one console is preferred over the other.

However, players today just as easily might own multiple consoles and platforms, and seek to have their game progress be synced over all platforms. Not only that, but players also tend to play these games with their friends, and they might not own the same consoles.

Therefore, cross-platform games are highly appreciated by fans of multi-player gaming.

These are 5 of the best games that support cross-platform gaming.

5 of the Best Games in 2020 That Support Cross-Platform Gaming

5) Rocket League

There are few games that can compete with Rocket League when it comes to sheer fun, and exciting minute-to-minute gameplay.

The concept is simple: football but with rocket-powered cars. That is a pitch anybody can buy into, and then proceed to spend countless hours duking it out on the field.

Advertisement

Rocket League is available across multiple platforms such as Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Switch.

4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

The Call of Duty franchise has been synonymous with First-Person Shooters for the longest time, and has become a permanent fixture in gaming. The latest installment in the franchise, Modern Warfare as well as Warzone support cross platform gaming.

Warzone is one of the most exciting Battle Royales currently, and the Multi-player for Modern Warfare remains of the quality people have come to expect from Infinity Ward.

The game is a available across Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

3) Street Fighter V

Street Fighter is perhaps one of the most beloved franchises in gaming, and has been a mainstay of gaming since the 80s. The classic fighting games franchise has managed to be popular, even today.

You can play Street Fighter V on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

2) PUBG

The game that set the world alight when it came out in 2017, birthing the now popular Battle Royale genre. PUBG was one of the most innovating games at the time of its release.

With constant, great updates and an impressive core gameplay loop, PUBG remains one of the best multi-player experiences you can have with friends.

The game is available across PS4 and Xbox One, but not PC.

1) Fortnite

Arguably, one of the biggest gaming phenomenons, Fortnite has maintained its dominance in gaming ever since its release. There are few other games that have maintained such a large player-base over the course of such a long period.

The game is showing no signs of slowing down, and even offers KBM support on consoles. Making it one of the most accessible games on this list.

You can play the game across PS4, Xbox One, Mac, Android, iOS and Switch.