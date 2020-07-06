5 best games that are free to download for PC in 2020

Free PC games are loved by people all around the world.

Here are the best PC games that can be downloaded for free on PC.

Debolina Banerjee

Free games on PC. Image: Medium.

PC games always have a charm of their own and become more appealing if downloaded for free. You do not have to resort to piracy to play good games for free. There are several games that are free to play and do not carry any additional costs.

Five best free games for PC

Here are a few games that are available to download for free.

Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite Battle Royale. Image: The Indian Wire.

Many players around the world love Fortnite Battle Royale. The primary reason why the game is so popular is that it is available for free. Much like other games from the battle royale genre, Fortnite Battle Royale is also a game of survival. You can build a squad of your own and can play this game along with your friends.

Hearthstone

Hearthstone. Image: Amazon.in.

If you love playing card games, then this is a game that you shouldn't miss. There will be a deck of 30 cards out of which you have to choose a hero card. All the cards will have a unique power that you can acquire. Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, this is one of the best games that you can play on your computer for free.

League of Legends

League of Legends. Image: Gurugamer.com.

Inspired by Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne, this game offers you arenas where you have to survive by winning battles. Each match in League of Legends lasts for about 20 to 50 minutes depending on your survival time. The game has some great characters and appealing maps. If you can improve your gameplay with time, you can take part in various competitions where the prize pool exceeds more than a million dollars.

Dota 2

Dota 2. Image: Firstpost.

If you prefer to play MOBA games, Dota 2 is a kind of game that you cannot miss. You will have a little trouble to keep up with the complex gameplay, but practice will make you better in the game. Many eSports tournaments based on Dota 2 take place around the world.

Forza Motorsport 6 Apex

Forza Motorsport 6 Apex. Image: Windows Blog - Windows 10.

If you love cars and games like Need For Speed, then you will definitely love Forza Motorsport 6 Apex. The Forza Horizon series is admired by players all around the world. Forza Motorsport 6 Apex can easily compete with other racing games in the market in terms of gameplay.