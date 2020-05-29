5 best games in India that require only 4 GB graphics card

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

If your PC is equipped with a 4 GB graphics card, you can still play some of the greatest games out there. Please don’t forget how well games run on your system also depends upon the model of your graphics card. Here are five games you can try out on your PC.

#5. Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5

Get ready to liberate the inhabitants of Hope County, Montana, USA from the oppression of the doomsday cult Project at Eden’s Gate. The great news is that Ubisoft, the publisher of this game, recently made it free for this weekend.

So, if you want a first-hand experience you can try exploring the open world that this game offers. Tinged with subtle metaphors, amazing visuals and an incredible storyline, it will surely engross you in its brilliance.

#4. Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Step in the shoes of Lara Croft as she travels to the city of Paititi through the tropical region of America, while playing one of the best action and adventure games out there. Even though there are a lot of side missions to deviate you from the main path, you can still stick to the main storyline and complete the game in a matter of hours.

Even though there are no serious game-play challenges, your graphics card will surely satisfy your craving for fancy visuals.

#3. Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

If you love Greek mythology and hunting mythical creatures, you need not look farther than Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey.

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey is known for its jaw-dropping graphics and amazing combats. A 4 GB graphics card will surely quench your thirst for visual excellence as you get engaged in action in 431- 422 BCE. Out of all the role-playing games, this game based on Greek mythology and has created an opportunity to let you play as a Spartan.

#2. Red Dead Redemption II

Red Dead Redemption II

Red Dead Redemption II is easily one of the best games that Rockstar Games has ever published. The game might seem slow to you in the beginning but once you get the hang of it, you would not wish for the story to end. With side missions perfectly crafted with phenomenal visuals, you would feel as if you are living in the game's world. If you love Far Cry 5, you will surely love this game too.

#1. Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus

You are surely going to make a strong bond with the characters of this first-person shooter game due to the high interactiveness. The fluid game-play and the beautiful sceneries will get you immersed in this game in no time. Rest assured that you will get great graphics in this game with a 4 GB graphics card. It will provide you an average of 60 FPS for sure.