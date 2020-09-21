5 best games iOS games like Fortnite

Apple's decision to remove Fortnite from the App Store has unsurprisingly developed into a massive worldwide controversy. Despite this unexpected ban though, Fortnite’s popularity remains unmatched, and a majority of the fans have stayed faithful to the game.

If you’re a Fortnite fan who’s looking to mix things up and try some other games that carry a battle royale feature though, then there are a number of alternatives that you can try.

In this article, we take a look at the best iOS games like Fortnite that you can try in its stead.

5 best iOS games like Fortnite

1) Call of Duty Mobile

COD Mobile (Image credits: CrushThePixel)

Call of Duty Mobile is one of the best games out there that boasts a battle royale mode. The game mode puts 100 players together onto a detailed map, wherein they must look for weapons and gear in order to survive and become the last man standing.

While the battle royale gameplay of COD Mobile is a lot like Fortnite, it also includes several other game modes, including classic 5 vs 5 multiplayer matches, which helps keep the content fresh.

2) Garena Free Fire

Free Fire (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Garena Free Fire takes a lot of its inspiration from Fortnite - ranging from battle royale gameplay to the quirky characters that players can choose to utilise. However, Free Fire manages to add its own spin to the BR theme, in that it requires only 50 players to begin a match.

Free Fire, owing to its small size, shorter action-packed matches, and simplistic graphics, is optimized to run even on low-end devices. This is arguably why it has such a massive fan following within the mobile gaming industry.

3) Battle Destruction

Battle Destruction (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Battle Destruction is a battle royale game that borrows a lot of elements from Fortnite's gameplay. It has multiple similar features, including a battle royale mode that focuses on survival by looting chests and gathering resources.

The game also has similar graphics and textures, using the kind of vibrant colors that are characteristic of Fortnite. The game’s characters are also resemblant to the line-up featured in Fortnite. Battle Destruction is a great alternative to Fortnite for any fans of the battle royale genre.

4) Hopeless Land

Hopeless Lands: Fight for Survival (Image credits: BlueStacks)

Hopeless Land parachutes 121 players into a dynamic map, where each one must fight and survive until only one emerges victorious. The battle royale's overall gameplay is inspired by the likes of Fortnite and PUBG Mobile, and generally does justice to the genre.

Hopeless Land features easy to master controls as well as simple graphics, that allow it to be played on low-end mobile phones as well. This game also boasts a decent arsenal of weapons and gear that the players can utilise.

5) Rocket Royale

Rocket Royale (Image credits: Google Play)

Rocket Royale is one of the few battle royale games that also incorporates the building feature that was originally adopted by Fortnite. Rocket Royale requires players to build a rocket using gathered resources, to then escape the arena in order to win.

However, players have to destroy each other’s rockets in order to sabotage progress, and thus, building forts to protect your own rocket becomes the main focus of the game. Rocket Royale also features similar graphics and textures as Fortnite.