5 best games like Age of Empires on Android

Age of Empires is a classic game that we all grew up playing. With strategy, planning and campaigning, Ensemble Studios' history-based strategy series had almost everything we wanted in a good videogame. In addition, we got to play real-life heroes from real-life battles and learn a bit of history in the process.

As players advanced from the Stone Age to the Castle Age, the strategies got more interesting and users became even more determined to defeat the enemy.

In this article, we take a look at some of the best games like Age of Empires on Android devices.

5 amazing games like Age of Empires on Android

#1 Clash of Clans

Image courtesy: VentureBeat

While Clash of Clans is something that is heavily inspired by Age of Empires, the game isn’t identical. Players will hardly have a problem with that, however, as blatant copying is not fun.

Clash of Clans has its own unique elements and is not rooted in history like Age of Empires. It is instead based in a fantastical world where magic and wizards exist.

#2 Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Image courtesy: Google Play

Advertisement

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade borrows quite a lot from the Age of Empires gameplay. It offers you a choice of 11 ancient civilizations and lets you build your kingdom from scratch.

However, instead of having small campaigns like Age of Empires, Rise of Kingdom designs smaller battles but remains one continuous ongoing game.

#3 World of Empires 2

Image courtesy: APKPure.com

World of Empires 2 is a great strategy game, with really immersive graphics and overall fun gameplay. It is a lot like Age of Empires as you have to collect resources and slowly build your empire. However, it focuses more on forming units and battling people to conquer more territory.

#4 Forge of Empires

Image courtesy: InnoGames, YT

Equipped with great graphics and its own spin on the strategy gaming genre, Forge of Empires is perhaps the best title on this list. The best part about the game is that it allows you to advance from the ancient times to the future, so you can witness an entire era change in front of you!

#5 DomiNations

Image courtesy: VentureBeat

Unlike the other games on this list, DomiNations is a clever game that depends on actual history. In the gameplay, you can actually learn from the most well-known historical personalities like Leonardo da Vinci, Catherine the Great and King Sejong. In addition, it has all the elements that the other games of the genre boast of including battles and resource collection.