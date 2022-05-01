5 best games like Apex Legends Mobile for Android devices (2022)

The much-awaited shooting game Apex Legends Mobile finally received a soft launch for around ten nations in March 2022. As per the early reactions of the users, the game seems like an impressive mobile adaption of Respawn Entertainment and EA's free-to-play Apex Legends.

Although Apex Legends Mobile is a standalone game solely meant for smartphones, players can spot the similarities it shares with its PC counterpart. The BR shooter features Legends, high-tech weapons, maps with a futuristic environment, high-octane gaming action, and many more.

Furthermore, after the global release, fans will be able to enjoy the higher-end and immersive graphics. However, for the time being, players can try out other impressive shooter games that provide a strategy-based battlefield experience akin to Apex Legends Mobile.

Apex Legends Mobile: The best alternatives to try out before the global launch of the EA's BR shooter (Android)

1) New State Mobile

Initially launched as PUBG: New State last year in November, Krafton's BR shooter received a change in the name earlier in 2022. Currently known as New State Mobile, Krafton's BR shooter aims to provide a futuristic battlefield experience within the PUBG universe.

Thus, players can use an array of gadgets apart from the weapons during a match. These gadgets serve a specific purpose, thus enriching the game strategically. Apart from in-game supplies, players can witness an immersive battle royale experience with high-end settings.

2) COD Mobile

The Call of Duty franchise is one of the most successful video game series of all time. COD Mobile is a standalone title meant for smartphones while adopting different features like maps, weapons, characters, scorestreaks, operator skills, and more from specific Call of Duty games.

Like Apex Legends Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile's USP is cashing in on fans' emotions with previous adaptations and providing higher-end performance on smartphones. Thus, COD Mobile is a brilliant alternative until the smartphone adaptation of Apex Legends launches globally.

3) Farlight 84

The third entry on this list, Farlight 84, is another new BR shooter that offers a battlefield experience that seems quite akin to Apex Legends Mobile. Despite having a download size of around 850 MB, Farlight 84 offers exceptional graphic optimization that works efficiently on most mid-range devices.

The futuristic weapons with exo-suits and various high-tech supplies allow users to have an engaging strategy-based experience. Players can also use exo-suits to travel from one location to another, or they can find spawned vehicles in different spots all over the map.

4) PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular BR shooters available for smartphones, and it is also a standalone adaptation of a popular PC game. PUBG Mobile's gameplay is quite realistic, and the combat is based on survival strategies and weaponry most of the time.

Over time, PUBG Mobile has welcomed a plethora of new features that have made the game more engaging. Despite a ban on the game in several regions, Krafton has made sure most servers receive updates through regional variants like BGMI and Game for Peace.

In terms of in-game gun mechanics and game physics, PUBG Mobile gives satisfactory results. However, due to the availability of different resource packs, gamers can enjoy the BR shooter on various smartphones. Thus, PUBG Mobile is a game Android users must try before Apex Legends Mobile arrives.

5) Free Fire MAX

The last game featured on this list is Garena Free Fire MAX, which offers many features, including character abilities, weapon skins, gloo walls, pet skills, and more.

Although Free Fire MAX's graphic quality is quite substandard compared to other titles featured on this list, the gameplay is pretty engaging due to its RPG-like elements.

Players can also go for Garena Free Fire if they are using a lower-end device.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

