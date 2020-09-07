5 best games like Arena of Valor to play after the ban

Arena of Valor was one of the mobile games that were recently banned by the Government of India. The game is published by Tencent Games and based on the multiplayer online battle arena genre. It was earlier available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Arena of Valor featured several heroes who had unique powers that could be used to accomplish in-game missions. If you miss playing this title, you can choose to play games that provide a similar experience.

Five best games like Arena of Valor to play after the ban

These are five of the best Android games like Arena of Valor:

1) Champions Legion | 5v5 MOBA

Champions Legion | 5v5 MOBA. Image Credit: Champions Legion.

Champions Legion is also a MOBA game like Arena of Valor. The game can be played on all types of Android devices, and is free to play. It pits the players into teams of 2, and each team consists of 5 players each.

You can create your very own league with the heroes of your choice. You can also learn new skills and emerge as the MVP of the game.

Download it from here.

2) Legacy of Discord-FuriousWings

Legacy of Discord-FuriousWings. Image Credit: Google Play.

This game has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. It also has a rating of 4.2 stars. Like Arena of Valor, Legacy of Discord also has a fantasy world as its backdrop. You will have to battle it out with your enemies by taking part in real-time combats that the title offers.

The graphics and special effects add to the fantastic gameplay that it provides. You can customize your characters and train mythical beasts in this exciting title.

Download it from here.

3) Onmyoji Arena

Onmyogi Arena. Image Credit: Google Play.

You will surely enjoy the five vs five MOBA experience of this game like you did in Arena of Valor. Onmyoji Arena is known for its delicate Japanese setting. The new season, Season 10, retains as well as diversifies its art style in the perfect way.

Onmyoji Arena also encourages strategic gameplay, which will make it easier for you to win battles. It has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store, and has received a positive reception from the audience in general.

Download it from here.

4) Heroes Evolved (over 10 million downloads)

Heroes Evolved. Image Credit: Uptodown (YouTube).

With over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store, this game will offer you a wide range of heroes and different game modes, just like Arena of Valor. There are multiple skins through which you can customize the look of your character.

You can also show off your skills and climb up the ranks. The game rewards you at every step, which will further keep you hooked to it for hours.

Download it from here.

5) Vainglory

Vainglory. Image Credit: Variety.

Mechanical skills and strategic depth are a must if you want to excel in this MOBA title. Vainglory features several objective-rich maps and a wide range of heroes to choose from. With over 48 in-game heroes, the game doesn't shy away from giving the entire control in the players' hands.

The storytelling feature and the characters in the title are also memorable. Its graphics, controls and the competitive gameplay will surely remind you of Arena of Valor.

Download it from here.