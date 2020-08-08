The Assassin’s Creed franchise was dipping in its game quality until it came around to the era of free-roam games and released one of the most beloved titles, Odyssey.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a game that gives the player the freedom to control the gameplay, right down to the choice of either playing as a male or a female mercenary in a mythical representation of the Peloponnesian War. The gameplay incorporates an extremely immersive open world as well as a story that ties everything together remarkably well.

If you are a fan of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, then there are a few other games that you must try.

5 best games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

#1 Lord of the Rings: Shadow of War

Shadow of War (Image credits: NDTV Gadgets 360)

A popular successor to the critically acclaimed Shadow of Mordor, Lord of the Rings: Shadow of War is another well-executed RPG. The game follows your story as Talion, a ranger belonging to the race of men.

The story and the missions will keep you busy for hours, and the beautifully fleshed-out world of Tolkein’s imagination is something that will keep reminding you of the great plot of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

#2 Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image credits: Engadget)

While Red Dead Redemption does not have the ancient feel like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey does, it is a brilliant open-world game for players who love the genre.

The game gives its players a sprawling world, teeming with interesting missions, interactive NPCs, and more than a few activities to explore. If nothing else, the player can always just ride around on their horse and take in the realistic world that Rockstar Games have put together.

#3 Tom Clancy’s The Division

Tom Clancy's The Division (Image credits: G2Play)

Another extremely popular game, Tom Clancy’s The Division is a third-person RPG that is set in a post-apocalyptic future. You start off as part of the Strategic Homeland Division in a barren New York City and are tasked with the mission to make it safe and functioning again.

While the plot of the game is not exactly the same as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Division manages to keep the mission-based feel that the former establishes.

#4 Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Origins (Image credits: AltChar)

Assassin’s Creed Origins is the famed predecessor of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and was the first to bring the free-roam gameplay into the franchise.

Set in ancient Egypt, the game follows the story of Bayek, a Medjay who seeks revenge against the five men who were responsible for his child’s murder. A short but gripping tale, Origins gave the franchise a new direction and breathed life into its dwindling popularity.

#5 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Image credits: The Verge)

No one can talk about open-world RPGs and leave out the Witcher 3. The game is the final instalment of the Witcher trilogy of games and follows the story of Geralt as he sets off to find his missing ward, Cirilla.

With his trusted steed by his side, Geralt has a lore-rich world to explore, main and side missions to complete and a whole lot of monsters to hunt. A game that redefined free-roam gameplay, The Witcher 3 is the standard against which every open-world game is judged, including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.