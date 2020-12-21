5 best games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for low-end PCs

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a role-playing action game that gives players an open-world to explore. It revolves around the story of the Peloponnesian War, which Greek mythology enthusiasts will love.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey requires a high-end PC to run and is therefore inaccessible to many video gamers. So, players will a low-end PC can try the following games to get Assassin’s Creed Odyssey vibes.

Most suitable games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for low-end PCs

These are the five best games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for low-end PCs:

#1 - The Witcher

Image via Wallpaper Cave

The medieval fantasy world of The Witcher will surely remind players of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. The story revolves around the character, Geralt of Rivia, given the duty of eliminating evil creatures.

The main character possesses superhuman powers, which helps him in defeating enemies. The fighting styles change with the enemies that the players face, and they can opt for any one of the three styles in the game.

Minimum system requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

Advertisement

CPU: Pentium 4/Athlon 64 or better

CPU SPEED: Pentium 4 2.4 GHz or Athlon 64 2800+

RAM: 1GB (1.5 GB for Windows Vista)

OS: Windows XP or Vista

VIDEO CARD: 128 MB DirectX 9 video card with Vertex & Pixel Shader 2.0 support (NVIDIA GeForce 6600+ / ATI Radeon 9800+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 128 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 2.0

VERTEX SHADER: 2.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 8.5 GB

Download it from here

2. Darksiders

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Players will be thrilled to be part of the ultimate war between Heaven and Hell. In Darksiders, they will play the role of War, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, this game also gets appreciated for its thrilling missions and intriguing characters. Various powers, both offensive and defensive, can be used by players in times of crisis.

Minimum system requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows XP SP3, Vista SP1, Windows 7, DirectX 9.0c

Processor: AMD Athlon 64 Processor 3800+ 2.4Ghz or better, Intel Pentium 4 530 3.0Ghz Processor or better

Memory: 1 GB XP, 2 GB Vista / Windows 7

Hard Disk Space: 12 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA (GeForce 8800/GeForce GT220) 256 MB graphics card or better, ATI Radeon X1900 256 MB graphics card or better ( must support pixel shader 3 )

Advertisement

Download it from here

#3 - Batman: Arkham Asylum

Image via Wallpaper Cave

DC fans will be thrilled to step into the shoes of Batman and save Gotham City. Arkham Asylum offers ample side missions that players can engage in, apart from the main missions that define the storyline.

The counter-based combat and stealth mechanics will surely remind players of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Players will be impressed with the various gadgets offered as well.

Minimum system requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 3.0 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 3500+

CPU SPEED: 3.0 GHz

RAM: XP = 1 GB, Vista = 2 GB

OS: Windows XP & Vista

VIDEO CARD: 128 MB 3D Graphics card (NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or ATI Radeon X1300 or better)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 128 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 9 GB

Download it from here

#4 - Risen

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Advertisement

Risen is a single-player action role-playing game with fantasy elements. The game offers three types of melee weapons and two types of ranged weapons that players have to choose from while engaging in various combats.

Like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, players can explore more of the open-world offered with progress in the game. They will slowly and steadily acquire the necessary skills required to kill various enemies standing in their way.

Minimum system requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: 2 GHz Intel® Pentium™ 4 Single-core Processor

CPU SPEED: 2.0 GHz

RAM: 1 GB

OS: Windows XP (with Service Pack 3)

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB DirectX™ 9.0c compatible graphics card (NVIDIA® GeForce® 7900/ATI Radeon™ X1800 or better)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 2.5 GB

Download it from here

#5 - The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This title is the third installment in the Elder Scrolls series and is often considered the best one. Morrowind has various fantasy elements, which make it even more interesting to play.

Like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, this game is also an open-world role-playing game that has many quests. The game gets appreciated for its well-structured story and character development.

Advertisement

Minimum system requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: 500 MHz Intel Pentium III, Celeron, or AMD Athlon

CPU SPEED: 500 MHz

RAM: 256 MB

OS: Windows ME/98/XP/2000

VIDEO CARD: 32 MB Direct3D Compatible video card with 32-bit color support and DirectX 8.1

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 1 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 32 MB

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference