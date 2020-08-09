Assassin's Creed: Origins marked a significant turning point for the Assassin's Creed franchise. Ubisoft, after following an annual release structure, chose to spend more time in development for Assassin's Creed Origins.

The major brunt of the criticism of the Assassin's Creed franchise was directed at the annual release structure that prevented the games from receiving the proper time and attention that they required during development.

Ubisoft realized they might need to go back to the drawing board with the Assassin's Creed series with the sequel to Syndicate. The result was a pleasant surprise.

Assassin's Creed Origins was a much more RPG-like experience rather than the standard Assassin's Creed formula. This change of pace was welcomed with open arms by fans, while some had their reservations.

These are 5 of our picks for the best games like Assassin's Creed: Origins.

5 of the best games like Assassin's Creed Origins

5) Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Although neither of the two games are remotely alike in terms of gameplay and structure, the open-world of both games are gigantic endeavours that leave players merely marvelling at their scale.

Wildlands might not be a perfect game, but it certainly has its moment of brilliance. The game is best enjoyed when playing with friends, and played tactically. The game is at its best when hiding through enemy bases and taking out targets systematically.

4) Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor/War

The Middle-Earth games, set in the Lord of the Rings franchise, were a pleasant surprise for the entire gaming community. Hopes weren't too high from the games when they were announced, but players realized quite soon upon release that the games were of exceptional quality.

The games' Nemesis system is one of the most ingenious and revolutionary innovations in gaming.

3) Far Cry Series

Ubisoft open-world games share a lot of similarities, and some would even call them formulaic. However, it is undeniable that each game, in isolation, is a quality open-world title in itself.

The Far Cry franchise has managed to be somewhat consistent in the quality of each title, but a few notable exceptions stand out amongst the rest. The open-world itself has always been a huge selling point of the Far Cry games.

2) Horizon Zero Dawn

Recently released on the PC, after having been one of the best PS4 exclusives in the market, Horizon Zero Dawn is simply one of the best games you can pick up today.

The game's open-world and RPG elements are done exceptionally well, and the game's replayability and strong narrative are some of the game's most significant selling points.

1) The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most influential action RPGs of today and has impacted the development of games like Assassin's Creed: Origins, the most.

The lean towards RPG was a direct result of the success of The Witcher 3 and how the game had been successful in blending together elements of action and RPG so well.

The Witcher 3 is simply one of the best games ever made and one of the best games that offer the most value for money.