Five of the best games like Battlefield 5

Battlefield V was the last instalment in the long-running Battlefield franchise. The franchise consists of some of the most acclaimed first-person shooters in the industry. DICE and EA were able to position themselves right alongside the industry juggernaut, Call of Duty, to compete in the first-person genre market.

For years, the battle between Call of Duty and Battlefield has raged on despite both of them being vastly different experiences in terms of style of play. The only common ground between them is that both are military first-person shooter games.

Battlefield V receives periodic updates and has continuously been evolving, which helps to retain its rather large player base.

5 of the best games like Battlefield 5

5) Metro: Exodus

The Metro franchise is perhaps one of the most underrated first-person shooter games currently in the market. The last entry in the franchise, Metro Exodus is probably the best in the series.

Players who're looking for a much more story-oriented game experience than Battlefield V should give the Metro series a go. The games have fantastic world-building, interesting characters, and an incredibly gripping narrative.

4) Star Wars Battlefront II

Underneath all the microtransactions controversy, Star Wars Battlefront II is quite a decent game. Featuring a well-written and exciting single-player campaign, the story mode of Star Wars Battlefront II is a complete package itself.

However, it is the game's multiplayer that truly hits it home for fans of Star Wars as well as fans of first-person shooter games. Featuring creative game modes as well as decently sized maps with unique characters is a winning combination.

3) ARMA III

Hailed as one of the most realistic military first-person shooter games of all-time, the ARMA franchise's best entry comes in the form of ARMA III.

ARMA III gives the players plenty of room for creativity as well as a rather interesting open-world. ARMA III is massive in every sense of the word, and Battlefield fans will find themselves right at home amongst the large scale warfare.

Keep in mind that ARMA has quite a steep learning curve, and it will take a while for players to adjust to the controls and gameplay of the series.

2) Call of Duty WWII

Both Call of Duty and the Battlefield franchise chose to return to their roots as World War II-era shooters with their respective releases. While the gameplay in multiplayer remains vastly different, Call of Duty focuses more on tighter, claustrophobic maps that put emphasis on speed.

It is the War Mode of Call of Duty WWII that gives fans the large-scale epic narrative-driven multiplayer experience that they have come to love. The matches change drastically as players move up the map, and each team has a specific set of objectives.

The game's single-player mode makes a triumphant return in quite possibly its best campaign since Call of Duty Black Ops.

1) Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Younger fans of newer Battlefield games might not be aware of the lineage of the series, and might not have got the chance to experience the truly remarkable game that was Battlefield: Bad Company 2.

It features an action-packed campaign that is bound to keep the player coming back for more, filled with charm and the epic scale of the series. The game's masterstroke, however, comes in the form of its destructible environments.

DICE turned it up to 11 with full buildings turned into destructible environments, and was the first game in the series to introduce destructible environments to this scale.