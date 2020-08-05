Brawl Stars is a simple MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game which is enjoyed by many people around the world. Those who do not like to play serious battle royale games often opt for this game as it offers some light-hearted fun.

If you want to play games which have simple controls and cartoonish characters, like Brawl Stars, then you try the following games.

5 best games like Brawl Stars

These are five of the best games that you will like if you enjoyed Brawl Stars:

Blast Out

Blast Out is one of the best Top-Down Arena Brawlers that you will ever experience. You can mix and match your abilities to defeat your opponents in a deadly arena. The best part about this game is that you can customise the ability of your character and play the game on your own terms.

Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale is a game meant for players who cannot take the seriousness of the popular battle royale games. This game is more fast-paced than Brawl Stars and is more competitive. The colourful background and characters make the game more light-hearted and fun to play.

Diabotical

Diabotical is a multiplayer first-person shooter game which features cute robots who have to fight it out in an arena. Set in a colourful robot universe, this game has many weapons and game-modes that you can choose from.

Battle Bay

The 3D representation in Battle Bay will surely win you over. The gameplay is simple and the controls are easy to get used to. Set in an aquatic backdrop, you can try out this 5vs5 shooter game with your friends when you grow tired of all the violence of the hardcore battle royale games.

Guns Royale

If you liked the pixelated backdrop and characters in Minecraft, you will like Guns Royale as well. Don't like the Showdown mode in Brawl Stars? Don't worry as this game offers a bigger map and better weapons for you to enjoy!