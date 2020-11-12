5 best games like Brawlhalla for Android devices

Brawlhalla is a free platform fighting game that features over 50 unique characters. There can be eight players in a single match, which can also be played with friends.

The game is available on different platforms, and according to some players, it is better enjoyed on consoles. There are quite a few games like Brawlhalla, which players can try out on their Android devices.

5 best games like Brawlhalla on Android

These are the five best Android games like Brawlhalla:

1. Light In Chaos: Sangoku Heroes [Action Fight RPG]

Image via Android/iOS Gameplay - VNAPK (YouTube)

This title will be adored by ‘Japanese manga’ lovers who are also into RPG games. Like Brawlhalla, this game also features over 50 heroes that mobile gamers can play with.

From PvP Arena to Summit Duels, there are many game modes that one can choose from. Players can go ahead and download this title as it has an excellent rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store.

You can download it from here.

2. Rumble Arena – Super Smash Legends

Advertisement

Image via APKFab

This title is also a multiplayer brawling game that supports controllers and in-game mapping. There are five different servers around the world that players can join.

This game also allows up to eight players in a single match like Brawlhalla. There are four arenas that players can play in, and each one has a different layout.

You can download it from here.

3. Badland Brawl

Image via Pocket Gamer

The game is appreciated for its unique physics-based gameplay. It takes up less than 150 MB of storage space, and like Brawlhalla, it can run smoothly on low-end devices.

This title provides the opportunity of playing with dozens of characters in the BADLAND universe. Players can also collect BADLAND eggs, unlock mysteries, and upgrade characters.

Advertisement

You can download it from here.

4. Swordman: Reforged

Image via APKPure.com

Apart from the action that this game provides, it also has a compelling storyline. Like Brawlhalla, this title also offers unique heroes that players can choose from and allows them to craft swords as per their liking.

This game has smooth controls and is compatible with low-end devices. Swordman: Reforged has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store and is appreciated for its graphics and gameplay.

You can download it from here.

5. Iron Blade: Medieval Legends RPG

Image via Gameloft

The game also has exciting PvP challenges like Brawlhalla. It provides the option to play with fantasy weapons and use spells to defeat fearsome enemies.

Advertisement

The dungeon-crawling RPG action is set in medieval Europe. The game can be downloaded for free and is appreciated for its easy combat system and console-quality graphics.

You can download it from here.